Why Seahawks-Cardinals game is one of the NFL's best matchups in Week 10
Tomorrow the Seattle Seahawks will be playing their third divisional game of the year when they host the Arizon Cardinals in a rematch of their Week 4 thriller, which came down to the wire.
Six weeks is nearly an eternity in this league, though - and both teams have changed a lot since that Thursday night matchup.
For one thing, Sam Darnold has elevated his game and is performing at an MVP-type level. The Seahawks have also added another deep threat by adding New Orleans Saints burner Rashid Shaheed at the trade deadline.
As for the Cardinals, they've made a big change of their own. Kyler Murray is dealing with a foot injury but seems to be getting a soft benching. Arizona has placed Murray on the injured reserve list and will be starting veteran Jacoby Brissett, instead. So far, it seems to be working out for them.
According to Steven Louis Goldstein at The Athletic, this is one of the five best matchups on the NFL's schedule this week.
"Sam Darnold is balling out in Seattle. He leads all QBs in yards per attempt and threw a perfect half last Sunday night. The man who once saw ghosts now sees green — the color of money and a sign ofgood stuff on charts, lest we forget... The Cardinals look far more potent with their new QB. In five starts, Murray’s season-high output is 220 passing yards; in three starts, Brissett’s season-low output is 261 yards.
On paper the Seahawks are a far superior team. However, these matchups with the Cards always seem to come down to the final possession no matter where these teams are in standings. Seattle will also be missing some key pieces, especially middle linebacker Ernest Jones - who is listed as doubtful to play along with rookie wide receiver Tory Horton Jr.
Tight end AJ Barner and veteran wideout Cooper Kupp are listed as questionable and Jake Bobo, Dareke Young and Josh Jobe have already been ruled out.
That means Seattle's depth at wide receiver and cornerback will be tested again, although so far they have responded well to lineup issues at both spots.
Despite the rash of injuries, the Seahawks are considered favorites by a touchdown.
