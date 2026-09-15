Seahawks Line Opens at -10 Against Major Underdog Cardinals, Should it Be That High?

The Seahawks, without starting quarterback Sam Darnold after he injured his glute on the first drive of the season, march into Arizona as double-digit favorites (-10 as of this writing) against the Cardinals on Draft Kings.

Should a Drew Lock-led Seattle squad inspire so much confidence heading into Week 2 after scraping by the Patriots during a 13-10 opening night victory?

Are oddsmakers not giving Arizona any credit after humbling Jim Harbaugh's Chargers 26-14 at SoFi Stadium?

Seahawks Offense May Take a While to Be Explosive Again

The Seahawks are relying on rookie Jadarian Price and George Holani in their running back committee. It's an unproven room, but Price showed flashes against New England in Week 1 with 5.2 yards per carry.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a massive outing against the Patriots (eight catches, 122 receiving yards, one touchdown) but with no other receiver going for more than two catches, JSN will receive maximum defensive attention.

It's on Lock to figure out a way to get all his weapons involved. While there were plenty of major roster losses in the offseason, they were mostly on the defensive side. There was more than enough for Darnold to figure it out. We'll see if Lock has stayed ready and how the week and a half of rest time gets him up to speed.

Cardinals Offense Looks Better Than Expected

Jacoby Brissett had complete control of the offense against Los Angeles on Sunday. He had steady connections with tight end Trey McBride (nine catches, 95 receiving yards yards, one touchdown catch), receiver Kendrick Bourne (eight catches, 75 receiving yards), and Michael Wilson (five catches, 56 receiving yards) and the running back duo of Jeremiyah Love (41 rushing yards, one touchdown) and Tyler Allgeier (61 rushing yards) kept the offense on schedule. Both had two catches each as well.

Brissett was enabled by strong play from his tackles. Paris Johnson Jr. (81.7 PFF pass-blocking grade) and Elijah Wilkinson (72.0 PFF pass-blocking grade) kept him upright outside of one Chargers sack.

A double-digit spread implies one offense is going to run up the score while the other is inept. Week 1 proved that these teams are being miscast in this role.

Seattle is a strong pick in Week 2, but laying a touchdown and a field goal on the Seahawks feels extreme.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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