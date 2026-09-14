Seahawks' Week 2 Matchup Transformed After Cardinals' Stunning Upset of Chargers

The Seahawks' Week 2 matchup with the Cardinals may be the furthest thing from a gimme on Seattle's schedule after Arizona's shocking 26-14 Week 1 upset over the Chargers.

The Seahawks took care of business themselves in a Week 1 win over their Super Bowl LX rematched opponent, the Patriots. Seattle suffered the loss of quarterback Sam Darnold to injury on the very first drive during their 13-10 season-opening victory, though. Drew Lock is expected to be the starter against the Cardinals next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Arizona has the furthest thing from a quarterback problem. Jacoby Brissett masterfully led the offense with 277 passing yards and a touchdown toss on 27/37 passing. Brissett and tight end Trey McBride (nine catches, 95 yards, one touchdown catch) ran back their record-breaking connection as the running back tandem of Tyler Allgeier (61 yards) and rookie Jeremiyah Love (41 yards, one touchdown run) helped keep the offense on schedule.

Week 2 was not expected to be a tough one for the Seahawks coming into the 2026 season. The Cardinals look like a very difficult test all of a sudden.

Cardinals Offensive Line Offers Seahawks Intriguing Challenge in Week 2

Arizona brought in several newcomers to its offensive line this past offseason. Week 1 was a big win for the group, effectively keeping Los Angeles's pass rush at bay. Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, and Akheem Mesidor underwhelmed tremendously for the Chargers.

Brissett was kept upright for most of the game. He took one sack and had a mostly clean pocket.

Seattle has a superior pass rush to Los Angeles, but it's clear that the Cardinals have the ability to give Brissett the time to make things happen in the passing game.

Seahawks Have Offensive Line to Withstand Cardinals' Pass Rush

In the counterpart trench battle, the Seahawks have to feel good about at least keeping Lock upright.

Though Arizona's pass rush got to Justin Herbert in Week 1, sacking him three times, Seattle's offensive line has enough talent at the tackle spot to protect the edges. Abraham Lucas graded out as a 84.1 overall and an 82.5 in pass-blocking last Wednesday.

There were struggles in the middle against New England, and the Cardinals offer different pressure packages from a position-less secondary.

Still, the Seahawks' protection brought them to the promised land in 2025/2026. If Lock can't handle the task in Week 2, it won't be because his protection didn't give him a real chance.