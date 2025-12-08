Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald called his shot on game-turning touchdown
In this story:
Shades of Super Bowl XLVIII anyone?
When Rashid Shaheed took the second half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to give the Seattle Seahawks a lead for good in today's 37-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons, you'd excuse Seattle fans if they had a little flashback.
Obviously, Shaheed's return didn't have the same impact as Percy Harvin's when he started the second half the same way to help lock up the Seahawks first and only Lombardi Trophy in 2014 - but it did give Seattle a lead they'd only extend from there.
Hardly touched at all, Shaheed hitting paydirt on that kick return was merely the first of many second half scores for Seattle as they improve to 10-3 on the season. The Seahawks outscored the Falcons 31-3 after halftime on their way to the win.
And head coach Mike Macdonald knew it was going to happen before it did. Or at least, he suggested it as a possibility when he addressed the team at halftime.
"He did call it, he did yeah," said Shaheed.
It was the loudest highlight in what was a Seahawks-best performance from Shaheed, who was acquired from the New Orleans Saints for a pair of draft picks at the NFL trade deadline last month. The fourth-year WR also chipped in with four catches on five targets for 67 yards, including a couple key third down conversions.
It was the most balanced passing attack for Sam Darnold since Shaheed arrived, as leading receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had an outstanding day himself, catching seven passes for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Dan Viens is the creator and host of the Seahawks Forever YouTube channel, where his film study, analytics breakdowns, live shows, and in-depth interviews with some of the best and brightest from the Seahawks universe have earned a rapidly growing audience of fans. Before building his digital platform, Dan worked as a television sports director and reporter and covered the Seahawks professionally as a beat reporter and columnist for Sports Illustrated, SB Nation, and VOX Media. His work reflects a commitment to thoughtful, balanced analysis—rooted in objective reporting—while still embracing the passion and perspective of a lifelong fan.Follow SeahawksForever