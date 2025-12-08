Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald called his shot on game-turning touchdown

Shades of Super Bowl XLVIII anyone?

When Rashid Shaheed took the second half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to give the Seattle Seahawks a lead for good in today's 37-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons, you'd excuse Seattle fans if they had a little flashback.

Obviously, Shaheed's return didn't have the same impact as Percy Harvin's when he started the second half the same way to help lock up the Seahawks first and only Lombardi Trophy in 2014 - but it did give Seattle a lead they'd only extend from there.

Hardly touched at all, Shaheed hitting paydirt on that kick return was merely the first of many second half scores for Seattle as they improve to 10-3 on the season. The Seahawks outscored the Falcons 31-3 after halftime on their way to the win.

And head coach Mike Macdonald knew it was going to happen before it did. Or at least, he suggested it as a possibility when he addressed the team at halftime.

"He did call it, he did yeah," said Shaheed.

As Mike Macdonald was addressing the team at halftime, he told Rashid Shaheed to return the opening kickoff of the third quarter for a touchdown.



Shaheed did.



He also had four catches for 67 yards in his most productive game as a Seahawk.



Here was Shaheed on his big day: pic.twitter.com/xsZbeyzf48 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 7, 2025

It was the loudest highlight in what was a Seahawks-best performance from Shaheed, who was acquired from the New Orleans Saints for a pair of draft picks at the NFL trade deadline last month. The fourth-year WR also chipped in with four catches on five targets for 67 yards, including a couple key third down conversions.

It was the most balanced passing attack for Sam Darnold since Shaheed arrived, as leading receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had an outstanding day himself, catching seven passes for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from a dominant win over Falcons

Takeaways from Seattle’s throttling road win over Atlanta Falcons

Richard Sherman puts trash-talking Cowboys receiver in his place