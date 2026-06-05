Seahawks' Cooper Kupp Never Thought About Riding Off into Sunset

With two Super Bowl victories and a Triple Crown in 2021, there is very little that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp hasn't accomplished in his NFL career.

Kupp will turn 33 years old on Monday, June 15, and is heading into his 10th NFL season. He's also not the focal point of the Seahawks' offense like he was with the Los Angeles Rams, totaling his lowest receiving output in 2025 (593 receiving yards) since 2018.

Still, while coming off a championship, Kupp didn't even think twice about whether he would be returning in 2026.

“Oh, no, never for a second,” Kupp said Wednesday when asked whether he considered retiring. “I’m loving playing this game too much. I love playing football, and I’m enjoying it. So, no, it was never a thought.”

Kupp won his first championship with the Rams in 2021, which was the same year he led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). At that time, Kupp was only 28 years old and in the prime of his career. The next three seasons, however, Kupp was marred by injuries and played just 33 total games.

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp speaks during the Super Bowl LX trophy celebration at Lumen Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The familiarity of entering his second season with the Seahawks is also providing some comfort for Kupp heading into 2026.

“For me, personally, coming in, knowing people, knowing how to get around the facility, knowing how to get to the facility — all those things, like having a house, having a home — all those things felt very different this year,” Kupp said.

“All the stuff that goes into functioning at a high level, and just being a little bit ahead, [is] definitely helpful.”

The Seahawks have a loaded wide receiver corps with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton, Jake Bobo, Kupp and others. Smith-Njigba was rewarded for his Offensive Player of the Year season by being made the highest-paid pass-catcher in the league.

Kupp has been a mentor for Smith-Njigba and, despite his former top-of-the-NFL caliber play, has stepped into a second or third receiving option role with no issues. That's been huge for Smith-Njigba's continued development.

The Seahawks will have a chance to win back-to-back Super Bowls this season, and it would be the third of Kupp's career. He has already been a First-Team All-Pro, OPOY winner and MVP candidate, so now he can just keep trying to add to his ring collection.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter