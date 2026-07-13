Why Seahawks Won't Sign 'Best WR2' Free Agent Stefon Diggs

The Seattle Seahawks employ Cooper Kupp as their WR2 behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, which is pretty strong considering he holds the single-season record for receiving yards.

However, free agent wideout Stefon Diggs is coming to rain on Kupp's parade, claiming that he is the best WR2 in the league.

"My opinion, I can compete with anybody," Diggs said. "But take those [top wide receivers] as your 1s, right? You can't name a No. 2 better than me.

"There's not a No. 2 on a team -- let's presumably give people the credit and just say, 'OK, you want to take the No. 1 spot away,' Name your No. 2 receiver right now, and tell me how much he makes, and then my last question is: Is he better than me?"

Would Stefon Diggs Be Better Than Cooper Kupp?

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs during halftime against the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kupp is on the second season under a three-year contract worth $45 million, in his first season with the Seahawks, he struggled compared to his tenure with the Los Angeles Rams. Kupp recorded 47 catches for 593 yards and two touchdowns, which marked a career low for the former third-round pick out of Eastern Washington.

There is an argument to be made that Diggs would possibly be an upgrade for the Seahawks should they decide to go with that route. Diggs had 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in his lone season with the New England Patriots in 2025. It marked the seventh time the wide receiver has recorded 1,000 yards since 2018.

Player 2025 Stats Jaxon Smith-Njigba 119 rec, 1,793 yds, 10 TDs Cooper Kupp 47 rec, 593 yds, 2 TDs (16 games) Rashid Shaheed 15 rec, 188 yds (9 games) Tory Horton 13 rec, 161 yds, 5 TDs (8 games)

The only year he didn't achieve that goal was 2024, when he tore his ACL eight games into his tenure with the Houston Texans.

The Seahawks are not a potential destination for Diggs, partially due to Kupp's contract. The Seahawks also signed Rashid Shaheed to a three-year deal worth $51 million while extending Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a record-setting contract earlier in the offseason. That being said, Diggs should probably be signed by now given his talents.

The Patriots appear to be moving on from him after trading for A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles, but the Seahawks just need to hope he stays in the AFC, because joining another NFC contender like the Rams could hurt Seattle's chances of making it back to the Super Bowl.

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