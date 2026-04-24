Best Players Available For Seahawks on Day 2 of NFL Draft
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The Seattle Seahawks used their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on former Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, shoring up their main hole on the offensive side of the ball.
As of now, they only have three more picks in this year's draft — two of which are on Day 2 and one more on the final day. The Seahawks will be on the clock at No. 64 (second round) and No. 96 (third round) on Friday.
Many of the best remaining players at each position will be gone by the time the Seahawks make their next two picks. But here are five players the team could realistically pick with their next two selections in the NFL Draft.
Texas CB Malik Muhammad
2025 stats: 30 tackles, 4 pass deflections, 1.0 sacks, 2 interceptions
Measurables: 6-0, 182 lbs
There's a good chance Muhammad is still on the board at No. 64, and the Seahawks could use another depth option at cornerback after Riq Woolen's departure. Even if he isn't the flashiest player, Muhammad is a sound, technical player who would fit right into Mike Macdonald's defense. He got three years of consistent snaps at Texas and appears NFL-ready.
Arizona S Treydan Stukes
2025 stats: 52 tackles, 1.0 sacks, 4 interceptions
Measurables: 6-0, 190 lbs
Another candidate for the No. 64 pick, Stukes is a ball-hawking safety who could develop into a starter eventually. Safety isn't a huge need with Ty Okada expected to become a starter, but Stukes would provide secondary depth at the very least. Stukes' athleticism bolsters his candidacy for the Seahawks as well, as it fits the Macdonald mold.
Oregon OG Emmanuel Pregnon
Measurables: 6-5, 318 lbs
Pregnon may be gone by the time the Seahawks are on the clock, but he would be an excellent addition to the offensive line room if he slides a bit. Seattle needs more competition for Anthony Bradford at right guard, and Pregnon would provide that. Pregnon may need some time to develop, but he could be a Year 1 starter.
Illinois EDGE Gabe Jacas
2025 stats: 43 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles
Measurables: 6-4, 260 lbs
The Seahawks don't have gaping holes on defense, but another edge option wouldn't hurt after Boye Mafe departed for the Bengals. Jacas has the college production and appears to have all the tools to succeed at the NFL level. He's got the size as well, and this would be a major get for the Seahawks if he's still available.
Ole Miss DT Zxavian Harris
2025 stats: 58 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 1 interception
Measurables: 6-8, 330 lbs
Harris is a monster human, and he played a bunch of different spots for the Rebels during his college career. Macdonald loves versatility, and Harris provides that. His size alone creates a massively high ceiling that the Seahawks could try to maximize, and he just might still be available whenever the Seahawks are back on the clock.
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Connor J. Benintendi is a graduate of Western Washington University and began his sports journalism career working in local news, covering almost every sport imaginable at the high school and NCAA levels. He’s been covering the Seattle Seahawks since 2024 and began reporting on the WNBA’s Seattle Storm in 2025.Follow CJohnBenintendi