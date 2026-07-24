Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #13 Josh Jobe

The Seattle Seahawks took some big risks this offseason on both sides of the ball. Defensively, the Seahawks opted to let cornerback Riq Woolen walk to another team via free agency. They did, however, decide to keep their other free agent cornerback Josh Jobe.

Seattle gave him a three-year, $24 million deal to keep him as the starting corner opposite Devon WItherspoon. This comes after he has risen this past season to be the more efficient permanent option at corner ahead of Woolen, who has gotten in his way since his rookie season.

Why Jobe Could Be Ranked Higher?

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many media outlets believed the Seahawks should have drafted a reliable option at corner early in the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, the Seahawks focused that pick on a more concerning positional need and they secured a proven veteran that didn’t break the salary cap. He had an impressive first season with the Seahawks in 2024, but it was this past season when he became a key player.

In the 16 regular-season games played last season, Jobe started all but one. He accumulated 54 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, 12 pass breakups and an interception. He led the team in pass breakups and was second on the team in completion percentage (49.5%) behind safety Julian Love. Jobe is more of a team player for the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense as he is aggressive towards making key tackles and is more capable of switching roles.

Why Jobe Could Be Ranked Lower?​

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there were moments when Jobe looked like the Seahawks’ No. 2 lockdown corner, he has been burned a few times this past season. He gave up the most passing yards at 517 yards and four touchdowns while allowing an average of 11.5 yards per completion. Most of that is due to opposing offenses targeting Witherspoon as much. Jobe possesses the speed and the ball tracking skills to locate the ball and knock it down, but he breaks down his shifts later than he should.

He may have proven that he deserved to be a full-time starter, but he has a shorter leash than other veteran defensive backs. The Seahawks are still challenging their cornerback group to play more effectively. The recent addition of Brandon Johnson shows the Seahawks are not fully satisfied with their group and Jobe has to prove he is not among the reasons. Jobe has the opportunity to be a fully reliable full-time starter, but he is the most replaceable if he doesn’t continue his continuous rise.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter