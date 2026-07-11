Seahawks' No. 2 Spot in NFL Power Rankings Comes With One Potential Dark Cloud

Even though they finished with a record of 14-3 during the 2025 season, the Seattle Seahawks never seemed to truly get the respect they deserved. That changed briefly when they won Super Bowl LX over the New England Patriots, but throughout the offseason, they once again become overshadowed by other franchises.

Their lack of big moves was a primary reason for this, especially since their top rival in the NFC West was very active during the off-season. The Los Angeles, Rams traded for a cornerback, Trent McDuffie, and two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

Those additions have the Rams as one of the hottest teams in the league, which is highlighted by the fact that they earned the No. 1 spot in a new NFL power rankings from Bleacher Report. Seattle was right behind them, claiming the No. 2 spot, but there was also a potential dark cloud identified that could prevent them from reaching their full potential in 2026.

Seattle needs to figure out the run game to remain kings of the NFC West

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While discussing their ranking against other NFL teams, Gary Davenport said that Seattle won't give up their crown without a fight. He did, however, say that their run game could be a potential dark cloud after the exit of Kenneth Walker III.

"Seattle won't be relinquishing that throne without a fight, either. There were losses from last year's No. 1 defense in terms of points allowed, but there's no reason to expect a major backslide defensively. The Seahawks have the reigning Offensive Player of the Year in Jaxson Smith-Njigba and a Super Bowl champion quarterback in Sam Darnold," Davenport wrote.

"If a dark cloud looms for Seattle, it's the run game. Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III is gone. Zach Charbonnet tore his ACL last postseason. Jadarian Price was a first-round pick, but he didn't start for his college team last year."

Price will be expected to keep the offense moving forward, but he will have some help as well. Third-year pro George Holani has been a standout during training camp, and there's a belief that he could even be the No. 1 back for Seattle until Zach Charbonnet returns from his torn ACL.

That said, Seahawks On SI's Jeremy Brener believes the Seahawks need to give Price the chance to shine. He might not have been a No. 1 back at Notre Dame, but he has the tools to be a star and the Seahawls should give him the chance to prove that. Doing so would be the best way they can put this "dark cloud" behind them.

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