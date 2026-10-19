Seahawks TE Elijah Arroyo Could Be Headed to IR After Latest Signings

The Seattle Seahawks signed tight end Josiah Deguara and fullback Jackson Acker to the practice squad on Monday, releasing running back Dontae McMillan and wide receiver Malick Meiga to make room for the additions.

Although the extent of the injury is still unknown, the signing of Deguara appears to be a direct result of the shoulder injury that tight end Elijah Arroyo suffered against the Denver Broncos on Thursday. What is known is that Arroyo will miss time, so the Seahawks needed options at tight end.

The major question now: How long will Arroyo be sidelined, and how will that impact the Seahawks' offense?

Arroyo could be headed to IR

When Arroyo left the game against the Broncos, Seattle's medical team was helping support his shoulder as he went to the locker room. Arroyo didn't have pads on when he came back out of the locker room, essentially ruling him out immediately.

Deguara is a former 2020 third-round pick out of Cincinnati by the Green Bay Packers. Including the Packers, he has spent time with six NFL teams prior to the Seahawks and was most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles this season.

Arroyo was primarily in a receiving role for Seattle, though his usage wasn't high. The 2025 second-round pick has only played 22% of the offense's snaps this season and has one catch for 17 yards.

Seahawks TE Elijah Arroyo is expected to miss time with a shoulder injury suffered Thursday, per sources.



Still determining severity but could be an extended absence. Hence, the Deguara signing. https://t.co/T7obfSBC3r pic.twitter.com/rdPEFcWwar — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 19, 2026

That means Deguara doesn't have to fill a receiving role and is more likely to be used as an extra blocker if he's ever elevated from the practice squad. In six full seasons, Deguara has 53 catches for 471 yards and three touchdowns, with most of that coming in 2021.

Regardless of whether Arroyo heads to injured reserve or not, it's not a huge hit to the Seahawks' offense. The only tight end on the roster that sees heavy usage is AJ Barner, and Eric Saubert has been No. 2 at that position. This will just be a depth addition for the team, but it does suggest Arroyo will be out for an extended period of time.

We may also see more of former undrafted free agent Nick Kallerup, who has played 16% of the Seahawks' offensive snaps this season. Barner, Saubert and Kallerup will be the top-3 tight ends moving forward, most likely.

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