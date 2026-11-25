If the Seattle Seahawks are to make it to the dance this season, we’re going to need big-time production from our top players. I think we all understand that. But who are the lesser-known pieces who could tip the scales? Some players that didn’t do much over the first ten games that now need to put up something more? Let’s take a look at three candidates.

3: Dante Fowler Jr

I don’t think this edge group is built to survive with only three useful players, even with the occasional help from Leonard Williams and Nick Emmanwori. DeMarcus Lawrence, and even Uchenna Nwosu, aren’t meant to play a ton of snaps at this point in their careers. In order to bridge the gap, Dante Fowler Jr must take the field and do something for this team.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (56) tackles Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, it’s not necessarily up to him if he can take the field. Mike Macdonald hasn’t been giving him a lot of opportunities. I have to believe that, at some point, there will be a commitment to at least getting him 16-20 snaps a game, for the sake of our starters not getting overloaded. And he’ll need to do something with those snaps for this to work.

2: AJ Barner

It’s a little questionable if AJ Barner qualifies as a role player given how much he plays. But despite his constant presence on the field, he’s currently on pace to have less than 400 receiving yards, and he’s got one receiving touchdown after ten games. He’s been a capable blocker, but the numbers suggest he’s far from any sort of star player.

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) runs with the ball while defended by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We know he’s capable of much more than that. Last year, on a team with Jaxon Smith-Njigba that was near the bottom of the league in passing attempts, Barner had over 50 catches for 500 yards. Many thought he’d take a step forward in 2026. If he wants to take that step forward belatedly, it would go a long way in balancing out this offense a little bit.

1: Rashid Shaheed

I’m double-dipping on secondary pass catchers because it feels critical that we start getting a little more out of these receiving options. And in the case of Shaheed, who got his meaty contract extension in the offseason, it seems especially critical. The offense needs more big plays, and Shaheed is a big play threat. Find him and get it to him.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) returns a kick during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But there’s a layer beyond even that. Shaheed has yet to bust any big plays on kick or punt returns this year. To be clear, I don’t blame him at all for this. The fault clearly lies with the blocking team, who have been unable to set the table for Shaheed at all this season. But if and when things turn around, it’ll be Shaheed with the ball in his hands, getting the credit.

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