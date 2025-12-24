Seahawks Sam Darnold out to prove Panthers made a mistake in classic revenge game

Sunday in Charlotte, N.C., Sam Darnold gets his first chance to show the Carolina Panthers exactly what they moved on from.

Five years ago Sam Darnold's NFL career was at a crossroads. Labeled a bust in New York after the Jets selected him third overall in the 2018 draft, he was traded to Carolina for a package of draft picks. His two-year run with the Panthers was marred by injuries, playing on a bad team, and the eventual presence of Baker Mayfield as competition. And yet his experience then may have pointed him towards his eventual arrival in Seattle, where he's helped guide the Seahawks to a 12-3 record and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

When Darnold faces the Panthers for the first time since his 2021-22 stint with them, he'll do so having won more games than any other QB over the last two seasons, and who was just selected to his second consecutive Pro Bowl team.

And the seeds of what he's become in Seattle can be traced back to his second year in Carolina. After losing the starting job in training camp to Baker Mayfield, Darnold’s Carolina tenure appeared all but over. But when Mayfield stumbled to a 1–5 start, Darnold was handed another opportunity and made the most of it. He led the Panthers to a 4–3 finish, posted a 7:3 TD-to-INT ratio, and even defeated the Seahawks in Seattle, a performance that quietly hinted at the quarterback he would later become.

When asked for his thoughts about facing his former team Darnold was diplomatic, emphasizing the "valuable experiences" he gained in Carolina and the relationships he built there. In fact, he and Mayfield became close friends over the course of that 2022 season and remain so to this day.

The couple years in Carolina were huge for me... learned a lot about myself. I learned a lot of good football, that last year in Carolina especially." Seahawk's QB Sam Darnold

Meanwhile the Panthers pivoted from their failed Darnold/Mayfield experiment to make a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears prior to the 2023 draft, moving up from the ninth spot to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the first overall selection.

Young has had his moments this season, leading the Panthers to an 8-7 record and in position to win the AFC South division. Along the way they've pulled off notable upsets against the Packers and Rams.

Darnold will be intent on avoiding a similar fate for his Seahawks, who can lock up the NFC West and the conference’s No. 1 seed by winning their final two games. This time, the stakes aren’t about survival or second chances, they’re about control, and about how far he’s come since Carolina decided to move on.

