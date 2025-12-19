Seahawks' improbable comeback vs. Rams breaks 50-year long NFL streak

In a Week 16 Thursday Night Football game for the ages, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 38 to 37, not only taking over the 1 seed in the NFC but also making history in the process.

The Rams had 581 total yards of offense. The Rams did not turn the ball over a single time. The Rams defense had two interceptions and a forced fumble. Matthew Stafford was not sacked even once.

And yet, somehow, someway, the Rams did not win the football game. Since 1975, teams that had 400+ yards, 0 giveaways, 3+ takeaways, and took 0 sacks were 79-0. That is, prior to Thursday night.

Due to Seattle's 16-point fourth quarter comeback and 8-point scoring drive in overtime, those teams are now 79-1. With 8:22 left on the clock and the Seahawks trailing by a score of 14 to 30, Seattle had only a 1% chance of winning the football game, per play-by-play data from nflfastR at rbsdm.com.

What happened next was Rashid Shaheed's electric 58-yard punt return for a touchdown that kick-started the most improbable comeback win of the last 50 years. The season is far from over, but for now, the 2025 Seahawks get to add their names to the history books.

