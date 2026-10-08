Seahawks Injury Report Gives Cause for Concern on Both Sides

After what looked like a fairly straightforward and clear injury picture for both teams this Sunday, Thursday brought some plot twists. The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will both be sweating out the final reports tomorrow after Thursday exposed some serious issues. So, who is in danger of missing Sunday’s crucial affair?

Seahawks Sit Leonard Williams

There were only two DNPs today for the Seahawks, and one of them was Chazz Surratt (calf), so at first it didn't look so bad. But Leonard Williams (ankle) was the other, after practicing some yesterday, which makes one wonder if he’ll be available for this week. Remember, Friday is typically a lighter day, so Thursday tends to be the key practice day.

Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Charbonnet (knee) and Irv Charles (knee) remained limited on their trek back to the roster. George Holani (ribs) and Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle) are still there too. Joining them are Julian Neal (hamstring) and Ernest Jones IV on a rest day. Not ideal, but the signs are good for them to be at least available against the 49ers.

Tyrice Knight (ankle) graduated to full practice, as did Beau Stephens (knee) and the previously resting Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Patrick O’Connell (thumb) and Ty Okada (hamstring) remained full participants. It’s not bad overall, but Big Cat’s absence looms massive. Hopefully, this is a move to account for a Thursday game the following week.

49ers Left With Mike Evans Questions

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) runs after the catch as Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) goes to the turf. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The alarm bell for the 49ers was Mike Evans (ribs) missing practice, although it seems to be more a question of pain mitigation, and he plans to play. Not that there’s anything good about your top receiver being in so much pain he can’t practice. Nick Bosa (knee, calf), Kyle Juszczyk (knee), Marques Sigle (ankle) and James Thompson (ankle) all remain out too.

Mykel Williams (knee) is still limited and on track to make his season debut. The good news for San Fran, however, is Upton Stout (shoulder) getting in some work, putting him on a decent track to play. A crucial player in their secondary, Stout was one of the big question marks yesterday. The rest is fairly simple.

Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Williams returned from rest days to practice in full, Kaelon Black (illness) is feeling well enough to get back on the field, and Jaden Dugger (shoulder) and Romello Height (hand) remain at full blast. Expect all of them to play on Sunday. As it turns out, we can’t have a completely drama-free week at practice.

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