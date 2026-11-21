Entering their Week 11 bye, the Seattle Seahawks are just 6-4. That's a disappointing record considering they were 14-3 last season. It also has them chasing the 8-1 San Francisco 49ers, who are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

While Seattle would love to have a better record, they know they have been able to overcome some obstacles this season. Injuries have left them short at some key positions, but head coach Mike Macdonald and his staff have found a way to keep them in playoff contention.

With that being the case, let's take a look at three players who have been able to help the Seahawks more than expected this year stand out as pleasant surprises.

Emanuel Wilson, RB

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson carries the ball defended by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one expected Emanuel Wilson to carry the load at running back, but that's what he's had to do throughout the first 10 games of the season. Seattle knew Zach Charbonnet would miss the start of the year, but they expected rookie first-round pick Jadarian Price to be the centerpiece of their rushing attack.

Injuries limited Price, who has just 208 yards and one touchdown in six games played this season. His absence forced Wilson into the spotlight and while his yards per carry aren't exciting (just 3.6 yards), Wilson has 403 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

He had his best game in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs, going for 100 yards on 24 attempts, but has not seen a carry since that game due to the return of Price and Charbonnet. Still, his efforts, especially in that win, were a pleasant surprise.

Nehemiah Pritchett, CB

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following their win in Week 1, Seahawks On SI's Brendon Nelson named Nehemiah Pritchett the Seahawks next breakout star. He was completely accurate as Pritchett went from a developmental piece to a trusted defender. Pritchett has five pass breakups and two interceptions this season, showing major growth both in coverage as well as in run defense. His arrow continues to point up and he's been a huge part of their defensive success this season.

Drew Lock, QB

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock looks to throw in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Darnold was injured on the first drive of the season and Drew Lock stepped in to deliver the win over the New England Patriots. Since then, Darnold has continued to struggle with health, which means Seattle has turned to Lock to start three games this season.

Lock has done his job during those starts, completing 73.1 percent of his attempts for 837 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. More importantly, Seattle is 3-0 during his starts.

The Seahawks' season could have been undone by Darnold's injuries this year, but instead, Lock has played well enough that there are calls for him to keep the starting spot.

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