Why Seahawks' Quenton Nelson Could Have a Rough First Game

The Seattle Seahawks (4-3) shocked the NFL with the trade for eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts. This is a defining move that should easily help the offense be more efficient and dangerous. Nelson is one of the league's top interior offensive linemen and has a chance to help the struggling running game.

​Nelson will likely make his Seahawks debut in the Week 8 home game on Monday Night Football versus the Chicago Bears (5-2). The Bears have been good, but not great on the defensive side of the ball this season. With Seattle and Chicago making moves to improve their roster, Nelson might not have a dominant performance that the 12 are expecting on Monday.

​Nelson Needs to Adjust to a New Team

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) works through blocking drills Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

​Nelson might be one of the most efficient guards in the league, but any player is going to experience some culture shock after being traded to a new team. He has been with the Colts for the first eight and a half seasons. During that time, the Colts have gone from a playoff contender to a team tanking. Nelson joins a Seahawks team that has a completely different culture and fit, and different teammates and play style.

​He goes from creating running lanes for an elite running back like Jonathan Taylor to now blocking for a Seahawks offense that might know who their starting running back will be on Monday. The Seahawks will either have Zach Charbonnet fully back from his ACL injury, rookie Jadarian Price back from his chest injury, or Emaunuel WIlson starting his fifth consecutive game.

​He will also have to pass-protect for quarterback Sam Darnold, who has been more of a longer-yardage passing quarterback than the Colts’ Daniel Jones. The Seahawks are averaging 6.6 net yards per pass attempt while the Colts are only averaging 4.9 yards, which is ranked second to last in the league.

​Nelson Faces a Familiar Tough Foe

Quenton Nelson (56) of the Indianapolis Colts has a disagreement with Jeffery Simmons (98) of the Tennessee Titans after a physical play, Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Colts won 34-17. An official came to separate the two, and no penalty was called. 78 Coltstitans Rs | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks are facing a Bears team that traded for four-time Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans. Nelson and Simmons have faced each other often as divisional rivals, but now they face each other with teams that are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

According to Brian Nemhauser, Nelson and Simmons faced each other in 19 one-on-one matchups in four games where they were both healthy. Simmons won four of those reps, including two key pressures. Nelson won four reps, but two of those reps were with help from other offensive linemen.

​The Seahawks’ offense will face a Bears defense that has 613 rushing yards through seven games, which is the eighth-fewest in the league. This was before Chicago traded for one of the league’s best interior defensive linemen. He could have an easier time adjusting to a new defense than Nelson, who is learning a new offensive scheme. Nelson will likely want revenge against Simmons for his previous Titans team defeating the Colts.

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