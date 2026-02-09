Jaxon Smith-Njigba Responds to Tasteless Joke by Druski After Super Bowl Win

Vindication is the theme of the day for the Seattle Seahawks after winning the Super Bowl last night. Vindication for general manager John Schneider and the series of high-risk moves he made an offseason after finishing 10-7, vindication for Sam Darnold - who had been written off as a bust - and vindication for a team attempting to erase the worst memory in franchise history.

After it was all over and the New England Patriots had been sent home, the Seahawks got to celebrate their ultimate victory in the 49ers' locker room.

There was still one more wrong to right, though. Thursday night should have been a crowning moment for breakout star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Instead he was on the receiving end of a poor attempt at a joke by Druski, who deliberately butchered his name while announcing the award.

Here's how JSN responded when he was asked about the slight.

I asked world champ Ohio State Buckeye Jaxon Smith-Njigba if he could tell the world why his name means so much to him. Just take a listen and make this go as viral as when they make a joke out of it #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/YSsSpIasLw — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) February 9, 2026

After lighting up the Rams in the NFC Championship game - which was in reality the real Super Bowl - JSN was quiet against the Patriots. Thanks to blanket coverage from Christian Gonzalez, Smith-Njigba was held to just four catches on 10 targets for 27 yards. Only the Monnesota Vikings did a better job of containing JSN this season.

Plenty of other Seahawks were able to step up and fill the void, though. Cooper Kupp wound up leading the team with six catches for 61 yards and tight end AJ Barner contributed four catches, 54 yards and the only touchdown of the game for Seattle.

Looking ahead, JSN is now in line for a contract extension that might reset the market at the wide receiver position. As a first-round draft pick, the Seahawks front office can pick up his fifth-year option, but they'll save more by signing him to a long-term deal, helping build up this potential dynasty in the making.

