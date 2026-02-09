What Maxx Crosby Told Tom Brady is Great News For the Seahawks

The road for the Seattle Seahawks to potentially repeat as Super Bowl champs is well underway, the day after they defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.

There aren’t many areas the Seahawks have to upgrade and make some changes for, but one area the Seahawks would like to improve is their true pass rush. Seattle has solid pass rushers in edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Derick Hall, as well as defensive tackle Leonard Williams. They would, however, like to have Lawrence as a two-technique end, which means getting a true starting defensive end on the opposite side of the line.

One player they could turn to is Maxx Crosby, who is reportedly not happy and done with the Las Vegas Raiders. There were already reports that Crosby didn’t want to play for the Raiders in the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Since that report from Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, Crosby wanted to make it perfectly clear about his intentions this upcoming season. Crosby reportedly told Raiders minority owner Tom Brady face-to-face that he wanted to never play for the Raiders again, according to NFL insider Jason LaCanfora. He said he would rather retire to play on a uniform for the black and white ever again.

There have been growing tensions between Crosby and the Raiders, but the nail in the coffin was the decision to place Crosby on injured reserve for the final two games against his wishes. He and star tight end Brock Bowers were placed on IR in a likely attempt to tank for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In 15 games this past season, Crosby accounted for 73 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, and an interception.

It is going to take a lot for the Raiders to trade Crosby, if they eventually do it. The Raiders don’t want to lose a marquee elite defender while they are in the rebuilding process with new pieces, including a new head coach and former Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

What makes Crosby’s potential holdout different from Myles Garrett’s last year with the Cleveland Browns is that it’s not about the contract. Crosby wants to win and play elite football in the postseason. Crosby has appeared in the playoffs once with the Raiders.

If the Seahawks could get the right price for the hungry, win-now star pass rusher, they would make an elite Dark Side Defense even more elite. The Seahawks were linked to possibly trading for him during the NFL Trade Deadline where more than one first round picks were discussed. That price could be lower if Crosby is serious about his threat of retiring than playing for the Raiders.

The Seahawks made many players account for big plays in the Super Bowl against the Patriots. Having Crosby as a Seahawk would only amplify one of the nastiest defenses of all time.

