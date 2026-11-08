Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Hits Major Milestone in First Half vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has done it again. The superstar pass-catcher reached 1,000 receiving yards in the first half of the team's Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

It's Smith-Njigba's third straight season with at least 1,000 receiving yards, and he did it in just nine games for the second straight year. Smith-Njigba joins Tyler Lockett (2019-22) and Steve Largent (1978-81, 1983-86) as the only Seahawks wide receiver to reach that mark in three straight seasons or more.

Smith-Njigba's historic pace

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith-Njigba entered Sunday's game against the Cardinals with 89 catches for 985 yards and nine touchdowns. He had exactly three catches for 15 yards to hit the golden number in the first quarter.

Even if he didn't catch another pass the rest of the game, Smith-Njigba would still be on pace for 173 catches, 1,888 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2026 — all numbers that would surpass his record-breaking 2025 season that ended with him winning Offensive Player of the Year.

This year, however, Smith-Njigba could break league history.

The likelihood, however, of Smith-Njigba going quiet for three quarters is slim. He has had at least 102 yards receiving in seven of eight games this season and has surpassed 150 yards twice. The former first-round pick is accounting for 51.5% of the Seahawks' receiving yards, as one of the only things offensive coordinator Brian Fleury has schemed effectively is getting the ball to Seattle's best player.

If he reaches 100 yards receiving once again, Smith-Njigba would keep his season-long pace to potentially break Calvin Johnson's all-time record of 1,964 yards in 2012. This has been yet another instance of Smith-Njigba posting one of the most dominant pass-catching seasons in NFL history, and it hasn't started slowing down.

Ever since a mediocre rookie season in 2023, Smith-Njigba has been on a meteoric rise to stardom. He logged 1,130 yards and six touchdowns in his second season, also tying Lockett's then-franchise-record 100 catches in a single campaign. He broke that record, along with many others, in 2025.

The Seahawks currently lead the Cardinals 7-3 in the second quarter with Drew Lock quarterbacking the offense in the absence of Sam Darnold, who is out with rib and glute injuries.

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