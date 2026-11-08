Seahawks Confidence Meter: Is Drew Lock Healthy for Week 9?

It was a difficult short week for the Seattle Seahawks (4-4) after suffering a crushing 34-17 home loss on Monday Night Football to the Chicago Bears. The week got worse as the Seahawks saw injuries start to rise among starters on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Seahawks will be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold. Backup quarterback Drew Lock will start Sunday’s Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

​There is a problem with Lock, however. He has missed the last two games due to an elbow injury. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Lock has been dealing with severe tendinitis in his throwing elbow. This should raise serious concern for Seahawks fans as the team tries to rebound from the tough loss to the Bears.

​Why Should the Seahawks be Hopeful for Lock?

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) looks on during warmups before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​It has been clear that Darnold hasn’t been 100% physically healthy and mentally right this season. The Seahawks’ best offensive performances have been with Lock as the quarterback rather than with Darnold. In nearly two games this season, Lock has completed 72.9% of his passes for 422 yards, four touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 127.3.

​He had a stellar game in his only start this season while Darnold was out with a glute injury. That game was, ironically, the 31-7 road win over the Cardinals. Lock completed 19-of-26 of his passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns and an 85.9 QBR. All three of his touchdowns were to star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Pelissero reported that Lock looked good while throwing the ball in practice. Lock knows how much pressure is put on his shoulders. The Seahawks can’t afford another loss in the chase for the NFC West Divisional title or a wildcard spot. He also looks to make a case as the starting quarterback moving forward for the rest of the season if Darnold remains hurt or for the 2027 season.

​Why There Should Be Concern for Lock?

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) warms up prior to the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​This game has a lot of pressure on Lock. He hasn’t lived up to expectations several times as the top quarterback, but he overperforms expectations when he is a backup. He must now be put into the consideration that he will contend for the starting quarterback spot.

​There is also the possibility that his elbow injury could act up again and force him to miss out on the remainder of the game once he starts. Lock is a capable backup and can easily start with some preparation.

His backup quarterback, on the other hand, Jalen Milroe, doesn’t have experience outside of being a wildcat running quarterback as a rookie in last year’s regular season and during the preseason. If Milroe gets hurt, then the Seahawks might have to turn to a wide receiver unless they make practice squad player Adrian Martinez the emergency quarterback.

Confidence Meter: 6

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