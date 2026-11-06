5 Key Things to Know About Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 9

It’s quite likely that this is not where the defending Super Bowl champions saw themselves eight weeks into the 2026 season. After a 2-0 start, the Seattle Seahawks have dropped four of their last six games, including two in their own building. They find themselves behind the 6-1 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, a team they fell to at Lumen Field, 32-29, back in Week 5.

They enter this Sunday’s rematch with the Arizona Cardinals without starting quarterback Sam Darnold for the second time this season. The good news is that backup Drew Lock was in this identical situation back in Week 2 at Glendale. And Mike McDonald’s team came away with a decisive win.

Still, the Seahawks come off a humbling 34-17 Monday night setback to the Chicago Bears in which they were dominated in the trenches. So can McDonald’s club get back on track this week against an opponent that they have owend in recent seasons?

Seahawks vs. Cardinals History

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been pretty dismal as of late for the Cardinals. Back in Week 2 at Glendale, the Seahawks made it 10 straight wins in this series with a 31-7 triumph. Drew Lock got the start in favor of a banged-up Sam Darnold and was sharp., connecting on 19-of-26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns—all of those scores to Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Arizona’s last win in this NFC West setting was a 23-13 triumph in Week 11 of 2021 at Seattle. Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ current 10-game winning streak vs. the Cards has come by a combined 273-163 score.

Cardinals’ defense has been a major liability

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The numbers are very sobering. All told, LaFleur’s team is giving up a league-high 29.8 points per game, and have allowed 30-plus points in six of their eight outings this season. The Cardinals have also surrendered 27 offensive touchdowns (9 rushing, 18 passing)—two or more TDs in each game this season.

A year ago, the Seahawks were tied for 10th in the league in rushing—averaging 123.3 yards per contest. They were even better during their three-game postseason run (130.3 average). After eight weeks, the inconsistent ‘Hawks are running for 109.6 yards per game—less than 100 yards in four of those contests.



Keep an Eye on Seahawks’ QB Drew Lock

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Arizona Cardinals



9 REC

155 YDS

3 TD



JSN last 2 games: 17 REC, 277 YDS, 4 TD.



Fantasy Football Points Today: 45.5

pic.twitter.com/VGu0eL2yAT — Anthony Ramirez (1-7) (6-2) (89-73) (@Talkin2Tony) September 20, 2026

It’s mere speculation as the NFL’s trade deadline grows closer. But for now, Seattle’s offense must deal with eight-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker. He ranks third on the Cardinals with 51 tackles, leads the team with 3.5 sacks, one interception, and is tied for second on the clubs with four passes defensed.

In his two appearances this season, one in relief of Sam Darnold in Week 1, Drew Lock has hit on 35-of-48 passes (72.9 percent) for 422 yards, four scores and zero turnovers. And it’s hardly a surprise that all four of those touchdown tosses went to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, covering 42, 82, seven, and 12 yards, respectively.

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