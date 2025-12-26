Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba on course to be NFL Offensive POY via NFL GMs, execs

It won’t be long before the voting will take place for the annual NFL awards. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero has been busy once again with one of his traditional assignments.

“My annual early awards survey was completed this week by high-ranking executives from 30 NFL teams, including 21 general managers. All 30 individuals participated on the condition of anonymity for competitive reasons and to provide an honest assessment.”

The subject at the moment here is who will be named the 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year? A total of nine different players got at least one vote, but it was Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba who got the nod from exactly half of the 30 voters he surveyed.

“Smith-Njigba received 15 votes on the strength of his league-leading 1,637 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 104 receptions—his second straight season in triple-digits. He has done it on a Seahawks team that passes just 51 percent of the time, third-fewest in the NFL. Still only 23 years old, JSN is responsible for 44 percent of the Seahawks’ receiving yards this season, which would be the highest single-season share since Brandon Marshall had 45.7 percent with the Bears in 2012.”

Jan. 5, 2008; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck (8) hands the ball off to running back Shaun Alexander (37) against the Washington Redskins during the NFC wild card game at Qwest Field. Seattle defeated Washington 35-14. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Smith-Njigba does manage to lead the NFL in receiving yards, he would be the first Seahawks’ player to achieve that feat since Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent in 1985. The two-time Pro Bowler, who has set a new club record with 104 receptions, could become the first member of the franchise to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors since running back Shaun Alexander in 2005.

“﻿﻿Matthew Stafford﻿﻿ received six votes in this category as well,” added Pelissero, “making him the runner-up. (Josh) Allen and Falcons running back ﻿﻿Bijan Robinson﻿﻿ got two each. Bills running back ﻿﻿James Cook﻿﻿, Seahawks quarterback ﻿﻿Sam Darnold﻿﻿, (Drake) Maye, Rams receiver ﻿﻿Puka Nacua﻿﻿ and Colts running back ﻿﻿Jonathan Taylor﻿﻿ each got one.”

It has already been a very wild 2025 NFL season. The voting for these awards and the final results could wind up being just as competitive.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seattle Seahawks restored to glory in latest NFL power rankings

DK Metcalf reminds everyone why the Seahawks had to move on

Seahawks’ stunning comeback changes the math in NFC West