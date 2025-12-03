Bills’ RB James Cook may well be on his way to NFL rushing title

The Buffalo Bills come off a prime time spanking of the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Sean McDermott’s team was missing its starting tackles. On Sunday evening, Mike Tomlin’s defense missed plenty of tackles.

Led by James Cook, the Bills rolled up 249 yards on the ground. Cook carried 32 times for 144 yards, averaging 4.5 per attempt. Buffalo leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (155.7), and only the Indianapolis Colts (22) have scored more touchdowns on the ground (21) this season.

Speaking of leading the league, Colts' running back Jonathan Taylor is at the top of the league list with 1,282 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Cook is not far behind with 1,228 yards rushing. They are two of four players who have already reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season—along with Miami’s De’Von Achane (1,034) and Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs (1,019).

RELATED: Bills baffle TJ Watt, use 'same play' for best performance vs. Steelers since 1975

It’s certainly not out of the question for Cook to surpass Taylor this season. Both the Bills and Colts have five games remaining, and both are in second place in their respective divisions still in the hunt for the top spot.

Dec 16, 1973; Flushing, NY, USA, FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills running back (32) O.J. Simpson breaks the single season NFL rushing with 2003 yards against the New York Jets at Shea Stadium. The Bills defeated the Jets 34-14 | USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Back to Cook. If it feels like it’s been a long time since a Buffalo Bills’ player has led the National Football League in rushing yards, that is exactly correct. You have to go all the way back to the 1976 season. Not surprisingly, that would be Pro Football Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson, who finished with 1,503 yards in a 14-game season. It was actually the fourth time in a five-year span that the electrifying performer finished with the most rushing yards in the league.

Obviously, the two-time Pro Bowler and the team have more important things on their mind as they look for a seventh consecutive playoff berth and a sixth straight AFC East title.

—Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter—