The one thing the Seahawks need to elevate JSN-dependent offense

Earlier this week, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report released his quarterback report cards for NFL Week 14. The Seattle Seahawks were coming off a 37-9 victory over the Falcons at Atlanta. After a so-so first half, quarterback Sam Darnold finished the game hitting on 20-of-30 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. He also ran three times for 23 yards.

Sobleski gave the eight-year veteran a “B” for his performance. He also made of point of mentioning wide receiver Rashid Shaheed, who enjoyed his best outing since becoming a member of Mike Macdonald’s club. Sobleski also made reference to what could be ahead for this 10-3 team.

“Darnold’s growing rapport with Shaheed, whom the Seahawks acquired in a trade last month, could be vital to Seattle’s postseason aspirations. Shaheed can take pressure off of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and add a vertical element to the offense. He caught four passes for 67 yards against Atlanta.”

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Shaheed was targeted five times vs. the Falcons. In his first four games with his new club, he saw a total of 11 throws his way and totaled four catches for 37 yards.

Smith-Njigba is having a monster year, this off a 100-reception season in 2024. He’s fourth in the league with 89 catches, leads the NFL with 1,428 receiving yards, and only the Rams’ Davante Adams (14) has more TD grabs that the 2024 Pro Bowler (9). The second-leading pass-catcher on the club is A.J. Barner, with 40 receptions. Rookie Tory Horton Jr. is second on the ‘Hawks with five touchdown catches, but is currently on injured reserve.

The Seahawks have already scored more points this season (387) than they did a season ago (375). Their offensive unit has totaled 36 offensive touchdowns in 13 games, just two fewer than during the entire 2024 season (38). If Shaheed (who returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown on Sunday) is ready to take off, this offense could be extremely formidable down the stretch.

