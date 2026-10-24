Seahawks Mailbag: 3 Questions Leading Into Chiefs Game

It’s a two-game losing streak that could easily turn into three this weekend. Such poor results definitely gets a fanbase asking tough questions. I asked my discord server what their biggest questions about the team are right now. Let’s take a look at what’s on the mind of the fans. The wording of the questions has been lightly edited for this article.

All Eyes On Zach

“Will Zach Charbonnet fix the Seahawks’ backfield problems?”

I don’t think so. He definitely makes things better, but let’s keep perspective on what Zach Charbonnet can provide. He’s never had a thousand yard season, even if you use total scrimmage yards, and he’s only gone over 200 touches once (and did so barely). He’s not a bellcow, or even close to one. And what kind of Charbonnet are we getting?

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be months before Zach is at full power. It may not happen this season. Expect a tight snap count limit for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, he doesn’t possess the speed to be an elite outside zone runner, so he’s not a great fit for the run plays that Brian Fleury wants to run. His ball security and blocking will help, but Jadarian Price is ultimately the key here.

The Million Dollar Question

“Why is Sam Darnold throwing so many interceptions?”

Maybe the only question that really matters right now. And also one that’s hard to really answer. There’s a lot going into this one, from the lack of threat from the run game to poor play sequencing to being forced into passing situations. But the thing I always come back to is Sam Darnold’s history as a player. He’s always been a turnover-prone player.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws for a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even back to college for a very good USC team, Sam turned it over a lot. He’s consistently turned it over a lot his entire NFL career. Expecting him to cut that part of his game out was never realistic to me. The thing that surprises me is how everything else in his game is also deteriorating at the same time. He’s not really doing anything well right now.

The Hero Seattle Deserves

“Will the return of Anthony Bradford fix the oline woes?”

There’s something to be said for restoring continuity and familiarity to the offensive line. Those aspects are often more important to the play of the group than individual talent level. The last month has taught us a surprising lesson as it pertains to Bradford’s value to this team. His strength and power matter on a line this finesse and movement-based.

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) blocks against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (right). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I wonder if Abe Lucas’s recent struggles are related to not having Bradford to his left on some level. I wouldn’t be shocked if things immediately look much better with AB out there. I don’t know if it can fix everything wrong with this unit, but at the very least the run-blocking should get a lot better. Continuity matters a lot right now.

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