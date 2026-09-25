Seahawks Mailbag: 4 Questions Leading Into Commanders Game

After a dominant 31-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, where the Seattle Seahawks rode a near-perfect Drew Lock and lockdown defense, I asked my discord server what their biggest questions about the team are right now. Let’s take a look at what’s on the mind of the fans. The wording of the questions has been lightly edited for this article.

Limiting Sam Darnold’s Reps?

“Will Sam Darnold get limited reps in week 3, or does Mike Macdonald want to rest him completely so he’ll be ready down the line?”

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) takes the field for warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of this writing, all signs point towards Sam Darnold playing on Sunday against the Commanders. I seriously doubt that the team would be looking to give him ‘limited’ reps in a regular season game. In my mind, if he feels up to playing some of the game, it should be assumed that he can play the whole game.

Barring a blowout, which seems entirely on the table right now, I suspect Sam takes the whole game. It would be more than a little awkward to rotate him in and out with Lock, and Milroe can’t be put in the game unless both Darnold and Lock get hurt. And if there’s a sense he can’t manage that, then he doesn’t play at all.

Shaheed Content With The Payday?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Is there any fear that Rashid Shaheed is going to start phoning it in now that he has gotten a second contract?”

I’ve seen a lot of negative sentiments expressed from Seahawks fans concerning Shaheed in recent days. I know that it was measured that his running speed in the Arizona game was around 19 miles an hour, less than the 21 he averaged last season. And I know the numbers aren’t there yet. But overall? This is a concern that I can’t really get behind.

The Seahawks are 31st in the NFL in passing attempts right now, and when they do throw Jaxon Smith-Njigba monopolizes the offense. They’re playing with a backup quarterback, whereas Shaheed spent much of the offseason building a rapport with the starter. As for his drop last Sunday, Shaheed has had excellent hands his entire career. Stuff happens.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shaheed is a big play threat, particularly in this offense. Big plays don’t flow consistently sometimes. They come in fits and spurts. Let Sam get back before we pass judgement. There are many reasons why Shaheed might not have been running at top speed against Arizona that have nothing to do with his contract from the offseason. He’s important to this squad.

Chasing Assets For Drew Lock

“Should the Seahawks trade Drew Lock at the deadline? If they don’t, would there be a big enough market for him in free agency to fetch us a comp pick?”

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’ve already written at length about the possibility of trading Drew Lock, and I believe the overall point I made then stands. If someone comes out with a Godfather offer for him, like a second round pick or a really valuable player, then sure. But I don’t believe that offer is coming, and short of that I’d rather have the insurance at the quarterback position.

The compensatory pick element of this also needs to be considered. If Lock gets a contract of note from another team in March, there’s a very good chance the Seahawks will be able to recoup a pick in the 2028 draft for him. The Packers are sitting on an extra third right now for Malik Willis, for example. More than ten million a year probably nets you a decent pick.

Cheap Pass Rush Solutions

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs from Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle van Noy (53) during the first half of the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Should the Seahawks look at Free Agency to help with the pass rush if trades aren’t available?”

There are a few names still left in free agency. Haason Reddick, Joey Bosa (although he is supposedly retired), Leonard Floyd, and Kyle Van Noy all stand out as frisky. But are any of them better than the four edges the team currently has in the rotation? I would certainly hope not. And can you fit them into a five-man rotation effectively? I’m not sure.

As of right now, Dante Fowler isn’t playing that much anyway, so it’s not as if Seattle feels overly stretched at edge. Maybe DeMarcus Lawrence would benefit from fewer snaps, but I think it’s more likely he just doesn’t have much pass rush juice left. I don’t think these leftover parts can really help. You’re going to have to give up something to get something.

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