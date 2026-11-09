3 Reasons Why Seahawks Should Trade Sam Darnold

Hear me out on this one. I know it’s a little nutty, and if there’s one thing this world doesn’t need more of, it’s nutty NFL trade propositions.

But after the Seattle Seahawks' Week 9 game against the Arizona Cardinals, where an injured Drew Lock was able to play the sound, fundamental, functional game that Sam Darnold hasn’t been able to recently, I just feel like we’ve got to play with it for a few minutes.

Assertion #1: Sam Darnold Has No Future In Seattle

Maybe this is a little harsh. But I think it’s accurate. The Seahawks have eight games plus the postseason remaining, and Darnold is currently sidelined with multiple injuries. His play to this point has been bad, and if/when Darnold returns he will still be working with the flailing Brian Fleury as offensive coordinator. So righting the ship this season is highly unlikely.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) stands in the pocket against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So then you’re in the offseason. Darnold will be on the last year of his deal, which has a cap hit of $41.9 million. Extending him, even with his poor play, will put a heavy weight on the cap for the foreseeable future. As Baker Mayfield can attest, you often get paid based on your best work, not your most recent work, as an NFL quarterback.

And John Schneider has already shown that he’s very hesitant to give out the quarterback mega-deal, so the odds of him playing along are low. So, with all apologies to Sam, who will always be remembered fondly in this fanbase, it’s very difficult for me to imagine any other way for this to go. One way or another, he’s not around next season.

Assertion #2: The Minnesota Vikings Are Desperate

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a pass against Detroit Lions during the first half. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vikings, who play a big game tonight, are one piece away from a clear super bowl contender. Unfortunately, that one piece is a quarterback. It’s a team that is swimming with talented players and brilliant coaches, but is stuck choosing between Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz to line up and take snaps every week. They have to do better.

Normally, they couldn’t do better. Acquiring a new quarterback midseason is almost impossible. On top of finding one available for trade, there’s the issue of learning a new offense with new teammates after the trade. It takes months to really fit into an NFL offense, especially as a quarterback. But guess who already knows the Minnesota offense?

Assertion #3: Sam Darnold Has Value to The Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Seattle Seahawks. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I don’t mean that in a general sense. Darnold was literally the starting quarterback for the Vikings two years ago, under Kevin O’Connell and many of the still-present assistant coaches. He even knows quite a few of his potential teammates. This might just be the one exact circumstance where a quarterback could slot right in on a new team.

During that 2024 season, O’Connell was able to get a full season of quality play out of Darnold, with the meltdown hitting at the very end. Despite the evidence that Darnold isn’t a great quarterback, it’s entirely possible that he could look like one in the Minnesota offense. And that’s a lot more than you can say for Murray or Wentz so far this season.

Conclusion: Trade Darnold To The Vikings For Picks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) leaves the field after defeating the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It all comes together, doesn’t it? Assuming that the Vikings don’t get good quarterback play tonight, and are staring down the possibility of wasting this remarkable team, you call them up for a trade. Maybe you can get Minnesota’s second round pick? Could you get their first if you offered to send back a third? It should be a seller’s market here.

I will offer up the one obvious counter, which is that the Seahawks shouldn’t be helping an NFC rival get better when they themselves are still in the fight. That has to be weighed here. It’s just hard for me to worry about that when I envision in my mind what Brian Fleury’s offense would look like against Brian Flores, regardless of who their quarterback is that day.

If we end up getting bounced from the playoffs by Darnold in a Vikings uniform, people will certainly have their laughs. I just don’t think that possibility is enough of a deterrent when compared to the definite value of extra draft capital you could get. And if it helps the Vikings beat the 49ers or Rams in January…well, that’s something too, isn’t it?

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