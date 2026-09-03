Seahawks' New Jersey Number Assignments Missing Controversial Tyler Lockett Update

Jersey number assignments in training camp and the preseason are rarely official, at least not for players who are in their first season with the team or are on the roster bubble.

However, now that the Seahawks have trimmed their active roster to 53 players and have set their 17-player practice squad, some players are getting new number assignments. One other player is keeping a number, at least for now, that may not sit well with many Seahawks fans.

The Seahawks released four number updates on Thursday, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Seahawks jersey number updates

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (OL48) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Emanuel Wilson to No. 23 (previously No. 27)

Cornerback Avery Smith to No. 27 (traded to Seahawks on Aug. 30)

Wide receiver Julian Hicks to No. 82 (previously No. 1)

Offensive guard Beau Stephens to No. 70 (previously No. 60)

There aren't any especially notable changes here, with Wilson being the most high-profile player on the list. However, arguably the most noteworthy information from these changes is one player who wasn't included in the list.

Will Cornerback Trevon Diggs Get Legend Tyler Lockett's No. 16

Cornerback Trevon Diggs, a former First-Team All-Pro with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, hasn't been reported to be changing from the No. 16 he was given when he signed with the Seahawks in late August. Diggs didn't make the roster but was signed back to Seattle's practice squad.

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 16 was last worn by Seahawks legend Tyler Lockett, who was released by the team after the 2024 season. Lockett ranks second in franchise history in almost every major receiving statistic behind only Steve Largent, including catches (661), receiving yards (8,594) and touchdowns (61).

It's complicated, particularly because Lockett hasn't yet retired from the NFL. That means the Seahawks have yet to retire his number, so it was only a matter of time before another player wore it on their chest.

Diggs may keep the number for the 2026 season, or he could still change it sometime between now and Week 1 (only six days away). He wore No. 7 for the majority of his career with the Cowboys, but that number is currently assigned to Uchenna Nwosu, who already gave up his No. 10 to Cooper Kupp before the 2025 season.

The number changes that actually occurred aren't controversial, as Lockett's impact on the Seahawks' franchise was uniquely significant and cannot be overstated.

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