2 reasons why Seahawks could fall in potential trap game vs. Vikings

This Sunday is another big opportunity for the Seattle Seahawks (8-3) to make a statement. The Seahawks are set to host the Minnesota Vikings (4-7) after being on the road for the last two weeks. Seattle can get its fifth consecutive winning season with a win over the Vikings.

There are several key reasons why the Seahawks could easily secure a victory and win their fifth game of the season by more than 10 points. Minnesota, however, could be another tough opponent for Seattle, much like the Tennessee Titans were last Sunday. Only this time, the Seahawks might be on the losing end of the spectrum.

Seahawks believe Max Brosmer is a nuisance to start

It’s not a great situation to have an undrafted rookie who has only thrown eight passes in three of the 11 total games played this season as the starting quarterback. That is what the Vikings are dealing with in Max Brosmer, as J.J. McCarthy is in the concussion protocol and Carson Wentz (shoulder) is out for the remainder of the season.

That being said, there is some worry about this unknown quarterback as he could be the high-volume deep passer that Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Brosmer is a quarterback who has playing attributes that fit more into head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offense than McCarthy.

Last Sunday, the Seahawks allowed Titans rookie Cam Ward to keep his team in the game. Ward passed for 256 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions as he found busted or soft zone coverages in the middle of the field despite constant pressure from the Seahawks’ pass rushers. Seattle has to ensure it constantly pressures Brosmer and makes sure he doesn’t get long drives and second chances.

Sam Darnold has another struggle game

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t have another four-interception performance last Sunday against the Titans as he did in Week 11 versus the Los Angeles Rams. He didn’t have a great game against the Titans either.

On passes not to star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Darnold completed 8-of-16 of his passes for 77 yards. Tennessee's defense didn’t allow many of the other pass-catchers for the Seahawks to get into the game with their tight coverages. Darnold posted a QBR of 42.4.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores says that his defense is going to constantly blitz Darnold on Sunday. The Vikings are going to look to suppress the Seahawks’ best attribute on offense, which is JSN.

In order for the Seahawks to avoid a trap on the offensive side of the ball, the offensive line must keep the pocket clean, and Darnold can’t turn the ball over.

