3 Players Who Won’t Be on the Seahawks Roster by Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks currently have 75 players on their roster, but they are expected to add 15 more between the draft and free agency, which is coming up in the next couple of weeks.

Here's a look at three players currently on the roster that likely won't be with the team when the season starts in September.

RB Cam Akers

New Orleans Saints running back Cam Akers during the warmups | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have a very crowded backfield, and there is still not much clarity in terms of the direction the team will go in. Akers has six seasons under his belt and appeared in three games for the Seahawks this past season.

As a two-time Super Bowl winner, Akers has the experience needed to help a contender like the Seahawks, but the team might end up going with other running backs instead of him.

Look for the Seahawks to go with players like George Holani, Emmanuel Wilson, and a potential draft pick or undrafted rookie instead of Akers.

WR Ricky White

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricky White III walks across the field during mini-camp. | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

The Seahawks selected White as a seventh-round pick out of UNLV last spring, but he did not make the initial 53-man roster. White did appear in two games for the Seahawks, as he was elevated off of the practice squad, and he signed a futures deal with the team because he was on the practice squad throughout the year.

With the re-signings of Rashid Shaheed and Jake Bobo, as well as the return of rookie wideout Tory Horton, the Seahawks will likely stray away from White again in 2026, but a return to the practice squad isn't out of the question.

LB Connor O'Toole

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Connor O'Toole | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

O'Toole made the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Utah. He appeared in eight games for the team during the regular season and played in all three of the team's playoff games, including Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

Despite a successful rookie season, O'Toole still faces a long path toward making the team again in 2026. The team has Drake Thomas back on a two-year deal. There is potential for the team to draft a pass rusher after losing Boye, Mafe, and free agency to the Cincinnati Bengals.

That could also result in more of an opportunity for O'Toole, but he is going to have to show some progress in order to come out of this offseason on the 53-day roster.

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