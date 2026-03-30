Seahawks Get Good Injury News on Tory Horton

The Seattle Seahawks have high hopes for second-year wide receiver Tory Horton, who saw his rookie season come to a halt early after shin and groin injuries in Week 9.

Horton was placed on injured reserve, but he had a strong start to his career with the Seahawks in the first half of his rookie year. He recorded 13 receptions for 161 yards and five touchdowns for the Seahawks, proving to be a red zone threat in Seattle's offense. The hope for the Seahawks is that he can come back healthy for training camp this summer.

Mike Macdonald said Tory Horton probably won’t be 100 percent this spring but should be ready for the start of training camp. No firm update on Zach Charbonnet but said the expectation is he’s back at some point during the season. — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) March 30, 2026

What Horton Injury Means For Seahawks

The Seahawks felt they needed to make an addition at wide receiver with Horton out for the year. They went out and traded for Rashid Shaheed, who signed a three-year contract at the end of the season. This means that Horton will be at best the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Shaheed. This makes the Seahawks one of the deepest wide receiver corps in the league.

Throw in tight end AJ Barner and it only makes the Seahawks offense that much more dangerous. Horton should still be viewed as a key member of the team and having him back and ready to go for Week 1 will be huge for the Seahawks.

Having a deep wide receiver room is so important in today's NFL because of all the injuries that pop up. Getting Horton back for the upcoming season means the Seahawks are going to be in great shape moving forward. They will also be able to post three starting-quality receivers on the field on any given play, which will make them hard to beat for opposing defenses.

This also likely rules the Seahawks out from adding a wide receiver in the NFL Draft. With only four draft picks to work with at the moment, the Seahawks have to be very selective when it comes to the prospects they take. They should take the best player available, especially with their first-round pick, but they do need to keep in mind the other positions on the roster. That should play a role in narrowing down which players they can take in the draft.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter