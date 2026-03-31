3 Seahawks Veterans in Danger of Losing Their Jobs to Rookies

The Seattle Seahawks are not going to have very many rookies on the team this season in prominent roles, but that doesn't mean some veterans won't be on the hot seat.

Things change on a dime in the NFL, and some veterans will need to put in the work in order to ensure their starting spot is safe. Here's a look at three veterans who could have their starting jobs taken by rookies at some point very soon.

RB Zach Charbonnet

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Charbonnet is entering a contract year while recovering from a torn ACL, which is exactly the opposite place a running back wants to be. Charbonnet is expected to miss most of the season, and the Seahawks are in desperate need of adding a running back after also losing Kenneth Walker III in free agency.

With a pair of day two picks, there's a good chance the Seahawks use one on a running back, and that person could be viewed as Charbonnet's replacement down the line. It may not necessarily affect this season, but whoever the Seahawks take in the draft will have a chance to get reps in while Charbonnet is on the sideline, which puts them in a precarious spot.

Charbonnet will have to come out of the gates strong and be stellar in the second half of the season if he wants to keep his starting job away from a rising rookie.

LB Uchenna Nwosu

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Like Charbonnet, Nwosu is also on a one-year deal, and his price tag might be too much for the Seahawks to re-sign following the 2026 season. The Seahawks also lost pass rusher Boye Mafe in free agency when he signed a three-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Therefore, the Seahawks are likely to target the pass rush department at some point during the draft. That person could be viewed as Nwosu's replacement moving forward. Nwosu likely will still be the starter for the 2026 season, but the player the Seahawks end up drafting should be someone they view as a starter for 2027 and beyond.

NT Jarran Reed

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reed has two years left on his deal, but considering the fact that he is 33 years old, the team needs to ponder what a future looks like after he moves on. With four draft picks to work with this offseason, there's a chance that Seattle waits a bit to target an interior defensive lineman early. However, there is also a chance the Seahawks find someone who they feel can sit behind Reed and learn from for a year or two.

Eventually, Reed is going to have to move on, and the Seahawks will need to replace him. That opportunity could come during the draft next month, with a pretty solid interior defensive line rookie class coming into the league.

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