Seahawks Free Agency: What They Got Right — and What They Missed So Far

The Seattle Seahawks are building a team that they think can win another Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean they've been perfect in every move they've made.

Here's a look at what general manager John Schneider and the team has done right and wrong so far in the week or so of free agency.

Right: Bringing back Rashid Shaheed

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed runs in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks were not projected to bring back Shaheed because they were likely not going to be in his price range. However, the two sides were able to get an agreement done before the start of the new year.

With Shaheed back in the fold, the Seahawks have an elite return specialist that will double up as a strong number two wide receiver opposite Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is the best wideout in the league based on receiving yards last season.

Wrong: Not getting a true Kenneth Walker III replacement

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III attempts to stiff arm Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks expected Kenneth Walker III to sign elsewhere in free agency, but they have yet to find a true replacement for him. If Zach Charbonnet were healthy, this wouldn't be much of an issue, but he is dealing with a torn ACL and should miss part of next season.

Emanuel Wilson was signed from the Green Bay Packers, and he could be part of the solution, but there is no guarantee that he will help shoulder the load that was left by Walker, last year's Super Bowl MVP.

Right: Taking care of their own as much as they can

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks found the formula for a Super Bowl champion and are doing everything they can to try and replicate it. It's not possible to do that, but they are bringing back as many people from that correct puzzle as possible, which is the right approach after winning a Super Bowl.

The Seahawks will be returning most of their roster and should have the common core for what should hopefully be another Super Bowl run for them.

Wrong: Paying Josh Jobe over Coby Bryant

Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is a bit of a difficult one because John Schneider could probably justify it, but letting Bryant walk could be one of the big mistakes in free agency. If it was a decision between Bryant and Jobe, it's good the Seahawks got one of them, but it would have been preferable to bring back Bryant, who got $40 million over three years from the Chicago Bears.

Jobe is a good value deal as he will make $24 million over the next three years, but it's more likely that the Seahawks will find a replacement for Jobe than they will with Bryant, given the latter's versatility and the strong cornerback crop in this year's rookie class.

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