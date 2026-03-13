The Most Underrated Move the Seahawks Made in Free Agency So Far

The Seattle Seahawks are slowly, but surely, putting their team together to get them ready for the upcoming season.

Free agency hasn't been the kindest to the Seahawks, who have lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs, but they were able to sign Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson to possibly replace him, which could be the most underrated move the team has made so far.

People Shouldn't Sleep on Emanuel Wilson

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson runs with the ball against Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard III. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Critics of Wilson may look at him as an undrafted free agent that is a poor excuse for the Seahawks as a possible Kenneth Walker III replacement. However, the Seahawks aren't asking him to be the Super Bowl MVP; he just has to be himself.

Wilson is someone that has gotten better in every season he's been with the Packers and the Seahawks hope that hard work can come into fruition now that he is in the pacific northwest.

The Packers had the opportunity to tender Wilson, which would have given Green Bay the first right of refusal if he were to sign with another team. However, the Packers chose to not bring him back, allowing him to head to the Seahawks.

Wilson has the potential to fill in as a No. 2 running back while the Seahawks wait for Zach Charbonnet to return. Depending on who else the Seahawks add, it's possible that Wilson could be the team's top running back for the first part of the season. Wilson filled in for Josh Jacobs as the Packers starting running back for two games last season and he has 998 rushing yards since the start of the 2024 season.

The hope for the Seahawks is that Wilson can be a part of replacing Walker's production, but not by himself. The Seahawks will still be looking for players to select in the draft, and they could have a larger role than Wilson, but they are moving closer towards filling their biggest need on the roster at this point, which is a step in the right direction.

The Seahawks could still sign other free agent running backs, but it's possible that Wilson may be the team's final acquisition at the position before the NFL Draft next month.

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