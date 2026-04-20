Seahawks Must Trade for Bears RB D'Andre Swift to Save Their Title Defense

As the Seattle Seahawks make their way through the offseason, the roster construction under general manager John Schneider faces a pivot.

Following the loss of Kenneth Walker III to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, Seattle’s backfield is in a state of flux. While the draft offers potential, a trade for Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift presents a win-now opportunity for the defending Super Bowl champions.

Here is why the Seahawks should pull the trigger on a trade for the veteran playmaker.

Proven Talent

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift runs after the catch against the Green Bay Packers. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Swift is coming off a career-best 2025 season where he finally married his elite physical tools with consistent production. After a shaky 2024 campaign, he silenced critics with a bounce back:

Swift recorded 1,141 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, both of which were career highs.

He also averaged an impressive 4.9 yards per carry, ranking 9th among qualified NFL running backs.

Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 82.7, which also placed him as the 9th best running back in the league.

For a Seahawks team that prides itself on a physical run game to set up the pass, Swift offers a proven RB1 profile that current options like Zach Charbonnet, who is recovering from a torn ACL, cannot currently guarantee.

Low Risk, High Reward

The Bears are facing a significant cap crunch with the lowest amount of space in the NFL and have found a cheaper alternative in 2025 rookie Kyle Monangai, who amassed 947 scrimmage yards in his first season in the NFL.

Trading Swift would clear $6.9 million for the Bears, which could go a long way for them down the line.

Swift could be acquired for a mid-round pick, a bargain for a 27-year-old coming off a 1,000-yard season.

Swift is entering the final year of his contract, meaning the Seahawks can utilize him for a title defense without a long-term financial commitment.

A Solution to Seahawks' RB Question Marks

Seattle's current depth chart is thin. Beyond the injured Charbonnet, the roster features Emanuel Wilson, George Holani and Kenny McIntosh. While the team holds the No. 32 overall pick, reports indicate the Seahawks are expected to trade back to recoup draft capital rather than spending a premium pick on a rookie back like Notre Dame's Jadarian Price.

Trading a mid-round pick for Swift allows Seattle to:

Secure an RB1 immediately and give the team a clear path forward for 2026.

Trade down from No. 32 to address other needs, like offensive line, pass rusher and cornerback.

Provide a bridge for Charbonnet’s recovery without rushing him back, giving him the chance to return toward the end of the regular season.

The Verdict

The Seahawks have a wide open Super Bowl window. Relying on a rookie or a committee of unproven backups to replace Walker's production is a risk.

By acquiring Swift, Seattle gets a dynamic, dual-threat weapon who fits the offensive identity and is available at a discounted price due to Chicago's roster transition.

It will be hard for the Seahawks to make a trade considering the fact that they only have four draft picks currently to work with. A Swift trade is contingent upon the Seahawks moving No. 32 to acquire more picks. Then they can make a move to acquire Swift from the Bears.

While the Seahawks' current four-pick cupboard of assets makes a trade difficult, Schneider’s history of maneuvering could provide the exact capital needed to land a veteran of Swift’s caliber.

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