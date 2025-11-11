Advanced stat shows Seahawks can have a big edge over Rams’ offense
Many experts believed the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) would be at the top of the NFC through ten weeks of the season. Not many thought the same for the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) as their offense and defense are playing at an elite level. Both teams are heading towards an epic battle for the NFC West Division, starting on Sunday when the Rams host the Seahawks, likely to be the game of the week.
The Rams have had one of the most consistent offenses in the league since the beginning of the season. 37-year-old quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the front for MVP consideration, throwing for 2,427 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only two interceptions. His top two pass-catchers, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, have been efficient in making big plays in different ways.
The Rams’ offense is fifth in the league in points per game (27.9) and second in passing yards per game (259.9). They have been explosive on offense, it doesn’t mean they are flawless.
Pressure rate over expected (PROE) relative to how long QBs hold the ball, and the % of all QB pressures positions are charged with— Football Insights 📊 (@fball_insights) November 11, 2025
Flacco’s data represents games with CIN pic.twitter.com/CUHe72h7Ld
A statistic from Football Insight with data from Pro Football Focus highlights what areas the quarterback is pressured throughout the offensive line to how long they hold onto the ball. While the Rams’ guards have been solid in pass-protection, 13% of their pressures allowed at the center position, which is among the tenth-highest in the league.
Most of the pressures from the Rams come from the offensive tackles. 25% of the pressures reportedly come from the left tackle position, while 27% come from the right tackle. While Stafford has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in getting the ball out fast or not holding too long, he isn’t mobile enough to escape pressure from the opposing defense.
The Seahawks are one of the most efficient and aggressive defenses in the league. Seattle is tied for second in the league in sacks accounted for (32), thanks to the dominant defensive line and its ability to utilize limited but effective blitzes. The Seahawks like to mix up a lot of their blitzes from in-between the tackles and some off the edge.
Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (5.5 sacks) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (4 sacks) are the top pass rushers off the edge for the Seahawks’ defense. They’ll need to be key players if Seattle wants to constantly make Stafford feel rushed to either get sacked, throw the ball away, or make a big mistake.
This game will be the toughest matchup for either team this season. The Seahawks have the fifth-ranked scoring defense (19.1 points allowed per game) thanks to their ability to remain aggressive and see the next player to play with passion. This game on Sunday will say a lot about the grit of the Rams’ offense and Seahawks’ defense. The Seahawks can make the biggest statement by taking down Stafford and that elite Rams’ offense.
