Aged Seahawks Star Hilariously Honest About His Role in Super Bowl Win

From 2019-23, Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs was a three-time Pro Bowler as the center fielder of Pete Carroll's defense. But the team never made it further than the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Diggs spent the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans. He requested his release on Nov. 7, 2025, and signed to the Seahawks' practice squad.

And now, although he didn't play a single defensive snap for the Seahawks this season, Diggs is finally getting his ring with Seattle. It came full circle for Diggs, but he still had some humor about where he fit into the big picture.

It's a wholesome moment for Diggs, who poured so much into the Seahawks as a franchise during his tenure. Once the Legion of Boom secondary had mostly filtered out, Diggs was one of the first stars to rejuvenate Pete Carroll's defense.

At 33 years old, Diggs wasn't expected to be the star, especially in a loaded defense. Julian Love and Coby Bryant locked down the safety spots once Love was healthy, and rookie Nick Emmanwori was almost always on the field as a nickel defender.

When Diggs retires, however, he still gets to say he was a Super Bowl champion after compiling 345 tackles, three tackles for loss, 32 pass deflections and 18 interceptions in his tenure as a Seahawk.

The Seahawks' defense suffocated the Patriots, sacking Drake Maye six times and forcing him into three backbreaking turnovers. Whether Diggs was on the field or not, there's no doubt his veteran presence and passion for the organization make a difference in that building.

Seattle finally has another Lombardi Trophy headed up north, and Diggs was a part of that regardless of his role on the current team. Humor or not, that's a major impact.

