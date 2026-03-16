Ranking 5 Best Moves by Seahawks Made After First Week of Free Agency

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the teams under the biggest spotlight at the beginning of NFL Free Agency. Being the reigning Super Bowl Champions will always bring the spotlight to what teams do next. It didn’t help that the Seahawks had some of the most anticipated and sought-after free agents.

Seattle’s front office made the difficult decision to let some stars go, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t active in the first week of free agency. Even with the departures, these are moves that will help the defending Super Bowl champs become serious contenders to repeat another title.

5. Re-Signing Ty Okada as Starting Safety

One of the more underrated moves of this free agency from the defending Super Bowl champs is the tendering of Ty Okada’s contract to be re-signed. The former undrafted safety went from contending for a roster spot to becoming the starting replacement for Coby Bryant. Okada played in all 17 games and started in 11 games due to the injuries to Julian Love and Bryant.

The Seahawks’ deep secondary didn’t miss a beat with Okada filling in as he showed he could contribute, but become a starter. The Seahawks lose underdog stories, but Okada is no longer an underdog for the Dark Side Defense.

4. Sign Noah Igbinoghene as Key Role Defensive Back

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) is brought down by Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (1) in the second half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Seahawks made more of their bigger moves by re-signing some of their key players, but that doesn't mean they didn’t get valuable outside free agents. Seattle signed a former first-round pick, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, to be a key player in the Seahawks’ secondary.

While he won’t likely be a starter, barring injuries, his versatility and dynamic athleticism allow him to be the first player off the bench at outside corner and slot corner. This allows the Seahawks to move around cornerback Devon Witherspoon and nickel Nick Emmanwori to certain packages. Finally, Igbinoghene will likely be one of the six defensive backs in dime packages.

3. Re-Signing Starting Linebacker Drake Thomas

Like Okada, the Seahawks saw the impact and development through his short time in Seattle, especially as an undrafted player. Thomas took over the starting linebacker spot from Tyrice Knight, who dealt with some injuries and health concerns. Thomas accumulated 96 total tackles, 47 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, and 10 tackles for loss.

He was not only consistent, but he made big plays when it mattered the most. The other big win for the Seahawks was the team-friendly deal Thomas signed in a two-year, $8 million deal. This allows the front office to make other moves needed to improve the roster and give out contract extensions.

2. Re-Signing Rashid Shaheed to Solidify No. 2 Receiver

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks had several moves that were being judged the most during the offseason. While they didn’t re-sign running back Kenneth Walker III, they made sure to re-sign one of the most dynamic players in the NFL in wide receiver/return specialist Rashid Shaheed.

At first, an annual salary of $17 million is a lot, but it is also based on what he brings as a receiver, an extra explosive runner, and a special teams star. All three of his touchdowns were on special teams. The return of Shaheed also means that he will have more time to develop a connection with quarterback Sam Darnold. The Seahawks expect him to be the same explosive returner he is, but they expect more from him as the number two receiver.

1. Re-Signing Josh Jobe as a Starting cornerback

While the Shaheed re-signing might be the biggest deal to many, the move to re-sign Josh Jobe as the starting outside cornerback might be just as huge. Jobe was more trusted in key positions than his position mate, Riq Woolen. While Woolen was up-and-down at times during the season, Jobe was more consistent.

NFL’s Next Gen Stats had him with the fourth-lowest completion rate (47.7%) and the fourth-fewest yards per target allowed (5.4) among outside corners. Jobe’s contract is team-friendly, a cornerback of his caliber at three years, $24 million, and he keeps the Seahawks from using draft picks on a starting-level cornerback. The Seahawks have found a star cornerback and for an incredible price.

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