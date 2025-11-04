Cardinals' quarterback change makes Seahawks' assignment tougher
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been out for almost a month, and Jacoby Brissett has filled his place. The Cardinals still don't have a marquee win in that stretch, but Arizona's 27-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night clearly instilled some confidence in the franchise.
Brissett will remain the Cardinals' starter when the Seahawks host them for a Week 10 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 9, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix's John Gambadoro reported shortly after that Brissett would remain the starter even if Murray was healthy.
This is a massive shift for the Cardinals, who have won more than eight games just once since Murray was drafted in 2019. They are currently 3-5 and sitting in last place in a loaded NFC West.
How does Brissett starting affect Seahawks in Week 10?
Arizona has been better with Brissett. When the Seahawks faced the Cardinals in Week 4, Murray was still operating the offense. Murray completed just 27 of 41 passes for 200 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Cardinals' offense was completely anemic for the majority of the game, as the Seahawks took a 20-6 lead five minutes into the fourth quarter. Arizona responded eventually, however, making it a close game down the stretch and requiring the Seahawks to kick a game-winning field goal.
Late in that game, it looked like Murray had a spark. In five games, Murray has completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Brissett has six touchdown passes and just one interception in three starts.
But Brissett is moving the football more consistently. The Cardinals have had at least 330 yards of offense in all three of Brissett's starts — something they did just once in five games with Murray. That's a step in the right direction for the current team.
The Seahawks may be facing a more formidable Cardinals offense than they did in Week 4 with Brissett at the controls. They will be more confident, too, coming off a 10-point win over the Cowboys after losing five straight games.
With this quarterback change, Seattle might not face Murray again while he's in a Cardinals uniform.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks rise in NFL power rankings after crushing Commanders
Seahawks studs & duds from a wild, lopsided win over Commanders
Pair of defensive injuries could have major consequences for Seahawks
ESPN adds intriguing new name to Seattle Seahawks trade chatter