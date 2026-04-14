Cashius Howell’s Elite Stat Makes Him a Perfect Seahawks Draft Gamble

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 NFL Draft in a unique position as the reigning Super Bowl champions, holding the No. 32 overall pick.

With only four picks to work with, the Seahawks need to make sure they hit on each one of their selections.

While many expect a safe replacement for departed veterans, Bleacher Report contributor Moe Moton believes Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell as a potential prospect that the Seahawks could take with the No. 32 overall pick at the end of the first round.

"The 6'2, 253-pounder uses speed and crisp spin moves to collapse the pocket. He could add to his move set on the edge, which indicates his potential upside at the pro level," Moton wrote.

"However, clubs may view Howell as a limited defender due to his lean frame. Initially, he'll likely play in a designated pass-rushing role to hide possible limitations in stopping the run. Talent evaluators could also be concerned with his 30 ¼" arm length."

Howell Could Be Boye Mafe's Replacement

Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks defensive line remains strong with Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II as the anchors, but Boye Mafe's departure to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency creates a specific opening on the edge. Mafe provided a strong combination of length and explosive power that defined the "Dark Side" defense.

Howell represents a different philosophy. Standing at 6-2 and 249 pounds, he is an outlier. At the NFL Combine, he was able to showcase his athleticism in a major way.

40-Yard Dash: 4.59 seconds

Vertical Leap: 32.5”

2025 Stats: 11.5 sacks and 31 total tackles at Texas A&M.

Howell is Risky, But Production Speaks For Itself

Drafting Howell at end of the first round is the definition of betting on traits over traditional frames. Scouts have flagged his 30 1/4" arms as a major concern, which could lead to being washed out by massive offensive tackles that these rushers don't necessarily face in college.

However, Howell's efficiency transcends his measurements and it's why he could still be a first-round pick.

His 1.55-second 10-yard split is among the best in the 2026 class. Only Ohio State's Arvell Reese, Texas Tech's David Bailey, UCF's Malachi Lawrence and Texas Longhorns' Trey Moore ran faster than him at the Combine. Reese and Bailey will both be off the board in the first 10 picks or so.

Unlike pure speed rushers, Howell showed great awareness in zone coverage underneath, making him a simulated pressure dream for the Seahawks defense, which thrives in that area.

After transferring from Bowling Green at the end of the 2023 season, Howell proved his production wasn't a fluke by dominating SEC competition. Howell recorded 15.5 sacks across two seasons in College Station, including 11.5 in 2025.

Howell is similar to a player like Matt Judon, a linebacker taken by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2016 NFL Draft. Judon was an inch and 10 pounds heavier than Howell, but he still managed to find a way to contribute for a defense that Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was on. If Howell can play like Judon did in his 10-year career, he would be a hit for the Seahawks.

Why Seattle Should Draft Howell

With only four picks, the Seahawks might be tempted to trade back to recoup mid-round capital, but if they stay at No. 32, Howell is a luxury pick that only a Super Bowl contender can afford to make.

If the Seahawks believe their coaching staff can mitigate his size concerns through creative alignment, Howell could be the lightning bolt that keeps the Seahawks pass rush elite in the 2026 season.

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