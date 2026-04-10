Seahawks Should Execute This First-Round Trade

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves in a unique position with the No. 32 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

While they current sit atop the NFL world, the roster is facing a significant shift with some losses in free agency. The draft will only afford the Seahawks four picks this year after some trades, but they can find a way to get some picks back from the New Orleans Saints, whom they made a deal with for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed ahead of the trade deadline.

Here's a look at a deal proposed by Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verdarame that makes sense for the Seahawks:

The Trade Details

Saints Receive: No. 32 (590 points)

Seahawks Receive: No. 42 (480), No. 110 (74), No. 136 (38)

Total Value Gained: 592 points (approx. +2 point surplus)

Seahawks, Saints Could Make Another Deal

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed reads after a first down reception against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks would benefit from a trade back in order to acquire more picks. By moving back just 10 spots, the Seahawks are able to add two fourth-round picks.

Verdarame included the No. 110 pick in a previous trade between the Saints and Cincinnati Bengals that saw the two teams swap No. 8 and 10.

For a team that lost the likes of Kenneth Walker III, Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Boye Mafe in free agency, adding more draft picks to replenish those losses is a big motivator for the Seahawks.

Why Moving Back Doesn't Hurt Seahawks

Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell speaks to media members during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Cornerback could easily be the position the Seahawks target with their first pick. While mock drafts have linked Seattle to players like Clemson's Avieon Terrell and Tennessee's Colton Hood at No. 32, this draft is deep when it comes to secondary talent.

On top of that, the Seahawks won't have to pay someone on a fifth-year option, which could lead to less guaranteed money coming off of Seattle's books. The salary savings outweigh the extra year of control on a contract.

Running Back is Also an Option

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price during the NFL Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks will almost certainly be walking away with an additional running back at the end of the NFL draft. It might be a reach to take some of the top running backs beyond Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love in the first round, but early in the second is a little bit more reasonable.

The value for a lead back like Jadarian Price becomes much more palatable early in the second round. The extra fourth-rounders acquired could then be used on an interior offensive lineman to challenge Anthony Bradford for the starting right guard role.

Seahawks Should Find Suitors

Finding a team like the Saints that would be interested in trading back into the first round shouldn't be too hard. In fact, there's reason to believe multiple teams could make that move back to No. 32.

The Seahawks could start a bidding war amongst teams in hopes of getting the best deal possible to move back into the first round, giving Seattle an additional pick or two to work with for the rest of the weekend.

The difference between having four picks to five or six is massive, so the Seahawks need to get creative and find ways to bring in more picks. Moving off of that first-rounder is the easiest way to do that and general manager John Schneider's history of creativity during the draft suggests some moves will be coming.

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