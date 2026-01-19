CBS analyst declares two Seahawks winners from the Divisional Round

The Divisional Round featured four chaotic matchups that left a huge impression on the teams that are advancing to the AFC and NFC Conference Championships, and some that are eliminated.

Only the Seattle Seahawks’ game at home versus the San Francisco 49ers wasn’t close, as the Seahawks crushed their rivals 41-6. The rest of the three games were either close in the final quarter or had gone into overtime.

As a result of a wild Divisional Round matchup, there were a couple of big winners from the weekend as well as some losers. CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell had two Seahawks come away as big winners in the team’s thrashing of the 49ers. Many players could’ve made the list, but there is an argument that winning meant more to two Seahawks stars.

The first is easily running back Kenneth Walker III. Walker was the offensive player of the game thanks to his determination to continue dominating the 49ers in the run game.

He rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries while also catching three receptions for 29 yards. Walker’s longest run was for 15 yards, so it wasn’t like he had a long run mixed with several short runs; he constantly accounted for first downs and extended drives.

Walker carried the running game with the help of the offensive line, especially after second-string back Zach Charbonnet suffered a knee injury shortly before halftime. Walker is also set to be a free agent, and these past few games for the Seahawks have not shown that Walker deserves a big contract extension, but it should be with the Seahawks.

Walker’s dominance also helped limit the slight oblique injury of quarterback Sam Darnold. The Seahawks didn’t have to rely on the arm of Darnold to beat the 49ers’ defense for the second time in three weeks. The goal was to ensure Darnold’s injury was going to get worse, but he was productive and healthy. That’s what made Darnold’s oblique injury the second winner of the Divisional Round.

Darnold completed 12-of-17 of his passes for 124 yards, a touchdown, a QBR of 63.2, and a quarterback rating of 110.9. He rarely made mistakes and made the efficient throws needed. As star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Nijgba was constantly double-covered, Darnold turned to wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who had one of his best games as a Seahawk, catching five receptions for 60 yards.

After the game, Darnold said he felt great with his oblique as he stated his limitations leading up to Saturday were all precautionary. Most of all, this win over the 49ers completely changes the narrative of Darnold's image in the NFL that he can't win big games and that he can't play well in them. Darnold finally has a playoff win under his belt.

Darnold and the Seahawks will have momentum and health as they prepare for the NFC Championship game Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

