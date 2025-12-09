Colts make stunning QB move ahead of Seahawks matchup

The Seattle Seahawks are getting the Indianapolis Colts at the best possible time. Daniel Jones just went down, and Anthony Richardson is still out. Riley Leonard, QB3, is also hurt and might not see the field.

With a vaunted defense awaiting and dwindling playoff hopes, the Colts got desperate and signed Philip Rivers to the practice squad. Rivers may not see the field since he's only on the practice squad now, but with the way things have gone, it wouldn't be a shock.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) scores a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones underwent surgery for a torn Achilles, and Richardson remains on IR without his window being opened. It all comes down to Leonard's health. He's questionable. If he doesn't play, then Brett Rypien, former Seahawks QB, would likely start.

But that would undoubtedly leave Rivers as the backup. The 44-year-old last played in 2020, so he's not exactly game-ready. And if he does get into the game, then for one thing, something must've gone wrong, and for another, he's in for a real treat.

ESPN Sources: 44-year-old Philip Rivers, who has not played in the NFL since the 2020 COVID season, is signing to the QB-needy Indianapolis Colts practice squad. pic.twitter.com/oOIVQEY38x — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2025

The Seahawks have arguably the best defense in football. They've made most quarterbacks look pretty bad, and those QBs aren't 44 and coming out of retirement for several years. It could get ugly, but with the Seahawks needing to keep pace in the NFC West, this is a welcome sight.

Max Brosmer, who was making his first NFL start but is young and in football shape, threw four interceptions against the Seahawks. Does a 44-year-old man who hasn't played in five years stand much better of a chance? Does Rypien or Leonard, for that matter?

It probably doesn't matter who the Colts trot out. The Seahawks will have every advantage on defense. As good as Jonathan Taylor is, Mike Macdonald's going to scheme him out of the contest and make whoever is under center beat his talented pass rush and secondary.

Aug 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Rypien (11) throws against the Tennessee Titan during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Be it Rivers, Rypien, or Leonard, the Colts should not feel terribly confident in this week's prospects. Things have gone terribly wrong the last few weeks for Indy, and they're about to get a whole lot worse.

If you're a fantasy manager that has the Seahawks defense, congrats on having a really advantageous matchup this week. If you have any Colts playmakers other than Taylor, you may want to look away.

