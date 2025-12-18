Could messy weather forecast give Seahawks added edge over pass-happy Rams?

Where's Marshawn Lynch and the Legion of Boom when you need them? And - considering the ugly weather forecast for Thursday night - how about also a rain poncho and a couple of umbrellas?

As if the Week 16 NFC North showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks needed more drama, here comes a messy night at Lumen Field with all the classic Pacific Northwest trimmings: Rain. Wind. Cold. According to AccuWeather, game-time temperatures will hover around 45 degrees with rain and winds gusting to as much as 35 mph expected. Flood warnings remain in effect all day Thursday for Seattle.

A wet ball, a slippery field and difficult throwing conditions should - in theory - favor the Seahawks. Led by MVP-candidate quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams' passing attack has accounted for 37 of the team's 53 total touchdowns. Not that the Seahawks are a rushing juggernaut - ranked 22nd in the NFL - but the 12s are hoping the rain and wind will narrow the gap between Stafford and Sam Darnold.

Likewise, the gusty winds could be a major hindrance to the Seahawks, who relied on six Jason Myers field goals to beat the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday at Lumen.

The Rams won the first meeting at a warm, dry SoFi Stadium, 21-19. The winner of this prime-time showdown gains control of the NFC North and the inside track to being the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NFC Playoffs.

