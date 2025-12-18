Could messy weather forecast give Seahawks added edge over pass-happy Rams?
In this story:
Where's Marshawn Lynch and the Legion of Boom when you need them? And - considering the ugly weather forecast for Thursday night - how about also a rain poncho and a couple of umbrellas?
MORE: Injured Rams' TD leader could miss showdown with Seahawks
As if the Week 16 NFC North showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks needed more drama, here comes a messy night at Lumen Field with all the classic Pacific Northwest trimmings: Rain. Wind. Cold. According to AccuWeather, game-time temperatures will hover around 45 degrees with rain and winds gusting to as much as 35 mph expected. Flood warnings remain in effect all day Thursday for Seattle.
A wet ball, a slippery field and difficult throwing conditions should - in theory - favor the Seahawks. Led by MVP-candidate quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams' passing attack has accounted for 37 of the team's 53 total touchdowns. Not that the Seahawks are a rushing juggernaut - ranked 22nd in the NFL - but the 12s are hoping the rain and wind will narrow the gap between Stafford and Sam Darnold.
MORE: NFL experts outline 'dream' ending to Seahawks' season
Likewise, the gusty winds could be a major hindrance to the Seahawks, who relied on six Jason Myers field goals to beat the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday at Lumen.
The Rams won the first meeting at a warm, dry SoFi Stadium, 21-19. The winner of this prime-time showdown gains control of the NFC North and the inside track to being the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NFC Playoffs.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Final Week 16 injury report for Seahawks has trouble for Sam Darnold
What’s holding Sam Darnold back from being a top-five quarterback?
Reviewing Seattle Seahawks rookie Rylie Mills’ NFL debut vs. Colts
Seattle Seahawks’ biggest flaw echoes an old Pete Carroll problem
Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.Follow richiewhitt