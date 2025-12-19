Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet power Seahawks to early lead over Rams

After a rough few weeks on offense, the Seattle Seahawks came out swinging against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

Seattle's defense stopped the Rams on fourth down to get the offense the ball, and the Seahawks' running backs wasted no time fueling the first possession of the game to take an early 7-0 lead.

Mounting a 5-play, 61-yard drive, Kenneth Walker III did most of the legwork with a 46-yard gain on a screen pass. That got the Seahawks down inside the Rams' 10-yard line, and Zach Charbonnet finished it off with seven points two plays later on a 4-yard touchdown dive.

It was a fast start for a Seattle offense that has struggled to score first-half points as of late. The Seahawks have scored just six points in the first half in each of their last two games, and they topped that in just five plays on one drive.

The Seahawks will need a good offensive performance if they want to beat the Rams and control their own destiny in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Seattle's defense is excellent and reliable, but it can't do it all if this team wants to solidify itself as a Super Bowl contender.

