Cris Collinsworth Shocked to Near-Silence following Drake Maye's Arm Punt

Drake Maye's age and inexperience is showing in Super Bowl LX.

Trailing 19-7 with under 10 minutes to play, almost immediately after a 16-yard run that extended the Patriots' desperation fourth-quarter drive, Maye essentially arm-punted to a wide-open receiver. But that receiver was not in a white jersey. It was Seahawks safety Julian Love.

Chris Collinsworth, who had already been critical of Maye throughout the game -- and rightfully so -- on the NBC broadcast, decided he'd had enough.

"I got nothing for you here," Collinsworth said, triggering a long pause as Maye dejectedly walked off the field. Despite his bright moments, Maye had effectively thrown the game away.

The Seahawks, led by their league-best defense, lead the Patriots 29-7 with 4:27 remaining after Jason Myers' record-breaking fifth made field goal and the Seahawks' seventh sack of the game that resulted in yet another Maye fumble that was returned for a touchdown by Uchenna Nwosu.

It's been total dominance for the Seahawks on defense, putting the clamps on Patriots receivers and running backs while completely punishing Maye.

Maye now has three turnovers and has completed just 16 of 29 passes for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrates with teammates after intercepting the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

There have been positives for the 23-year-old quarterback, who is the second-youngest player to ever start a Super Bowl at the position. The negatives have just heavily outweighed those, and the Seahawks essentially stomped out any spark that he was slowly beginning to provide the Patriots.

Then, with continuous pressure, Maye began forcing throws into tough spots, and that ended up being his demise.

Seattle won't get the first shutout in Super Bowl history, but it will go down as one of the greatest performances by a defensive unit in the game's history. It also affirmed what seemed obvious, which is that the NFC West gauntlet the Seahawks endured in the regular season and playoffs made them the best team in the NFL.

The Seahawks are on the precipice of another Super Bowl title in just the second season under Mike Macdonald. That's one of the best turnarounds in NFL history, especially after missing the playoffs each of the last two seasons.

