Daniel Jeremiah says Seahawks are complete team coming out of Week 9
The 2025 NFL Season has been unpredictable, making it tough to identify Super Bowl favorites. Even the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are struggling to find their rhythm; meanwhile, formerly overlooked teams like the Seattle Seahawks have emerged as serious threats.
The Seahawks are 6-2 overall through nine weeks of the season and were one play away from being 7-1 or an undefeated 8-0. They have been one of the most surprising teams in the league based on their play.
Seattle had a statement win in their Week 9 game on the road versus the Washington Commanders, 38-14. The Seahawks, once again, looked elite on defense, quarterback Sam Darnold had a near-perfect game, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had another 100-yard performance. It was a dominating win for the Seahawks, played in primetime, where the entire football community now knows how good they are.
The Seahawks have now elevated themselves to the top of the league, along with some of the other competitors in the NFC. Many experts and analysts are calling the Seahawks a Super Bowl contender through nine weeks of the season.
Among those who say Seattle is one of the serious Super Bowl contenders is NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah. He was on the Brock and Salk show on Tuesday to talk about the Seahawks’ label as a Super Bowl contender.
"Yes, the Seahawks are absolutely one of them, and I would say there's more to this just because I don't think there's a team where you're looking at a Chiefs team, we've seen at times look undefeated at this point in the year. Even Philly's gotten off to incredible starts, and they look a little like a juggernaut. I don't think we have that this year. So I would say there's anywhere from eight to nine, maybe even stretch it to 10. I don't know, it's more this year than what we would have in a normal year."
Mike Salk asked a quick follow-up question about whether the Seahawks are in that group. Jeremiah quickly responded,
"1,000%. I've kinda had them as a team that's the most complete."
It has been a strange season for many around the league. The Chiefs are currently projected to miss the playoffs and finish third in the AFC West. The Eagles haven’t been consistent on both sides of the ball. The Green Bay Packers are a team that should be at the top of the NFC, but bad losses to the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers are weighing them down.
Even teams with fewer questions, like the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions, have some concerns. Both teams have some tough losses they should have won against injured teams.
The Seahawks are not perfect themselves as they have some concerns with the lack of a fully efficient running offense and some injuries at key position groups. The Seahawks have overcome some of those obstacles to account for big and decisive wins.
Time will tell if the Seahawks remain at the top of the Super Bowl talk, but this team has grit and wants to dominate every week. Their grit might be one of the best things about this team, and not a lot of the other Super Bowl contenders have shown that so far this season.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Updated depth chart after Seahawks’ trade for WR/KR Rashid Shaheed
New addition adds lethal speed to Seahawks offense & special teams
Sam Darnold rivaling Tom Brady, other greats with ridiculous statistic
NFL Network breaks down why the Seahawks targeted Rashid Shaheed