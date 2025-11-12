DeMarcus Lawrence earns high honor for 2-TD performance
Week 10 was another statement win for the Seattle Seahawks as they dominated the Arizona Cardinals with a 44-22 score after a huge first-half performance. The Seahawks had another elite performance in all phases of the game, especially on defense.
Seattle set the tone for the game on defense thanks to two huge touchdowns, both from veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. He was a player who was all over the field for the Seahawks. Lawrence had two fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns, both in the second. His two defensive touchdowns, along with four tackles and 0.5 sacks, are a big reason why Lawrence is named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
With those two major plays, Lawrence joined a small, significant group. He is now one of four players in NFL history to score two touchdowns off fumble recoveries in a single game. He joined Al Nesser (1920), Fred Evans (1948), and Jeremy Chinn (2020) as the players to accomplish this in a single game.
Lawrence wasn't alone in helping the Seahawks dominate the Cardinals in Week 10. His fumble recoveries were set up by linebacker Tyrice Knight, who was filling in for the injured Ernest Jones. Knight was able to get Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett, not once, but twice, with enough power to force a fumble. This allowed Lawrence to return the fumbles for touchdowns in the first and second quarters.
Lawrence was instrumental in pressuring Brissett during multiple pass rush reps. Outside of Cardinals' Emari Demercado's 55-yard run in the second half, Lawrence and the Seahawks made running the ball difficult for Arizona. When the defense wasn't put into bad situations thanks to three turnovers in their own territory, the Seahawks were solid at suppressing a desperate Cardinals team.
Lawrence has one of the biggest free agent additions this season for the Seahawks. He wanted to go to a team that not only wanted to win, but also to dominate. He clearly found that in the Seahawks, as he joined his former Dallas Cowboys’ defensive line coach, and now Seattle defensive coordinator, Aden Davis.
In eight games played this season, Lawrence has accumulated 25 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and two fumble recoveries for touchdowns. He is on pace to surpass the statistics he accomplished in Pro Bowl seasons in 2022 & 2023.
While he likely enjoys the individual accomplishments, there is no denying that Lawrence enjoys being a part of one of the league's most tenacious units in the Seahawks' defensive line. Lawrence, defensive tackle/end Leonard Williams, and defensive tackle Byron Murphy make up a unit that opposing offenses have yet to find an answer for.
Lawrence can make just as much of an impact in Week 11 as the Seahawks go on the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams' weakness on the offensive line is easily their offensive tackles. He could be an X-factor again for the Seahawks in the battle for first place in the NFC West Division.
