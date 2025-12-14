Philip Rivers, Colts flipping the script on off-beat Seahawks

It's been a slow couple of weeks for the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of games. Despite being one of the NFL's highest-scoring offenses this season, the Seahawks have scored six points by halftime in back-to-back games.

Seattle (10-3) trails the Philip Rivers-led Indianapolis Colts (8-5) by seven points at the break, and it has been ugly on both sides of the ball thus far.

Rivers, 44, is making his first NFL appearance in 1,800 days after last playing in 2020. Yet he's doing just enough to keep the Colts in front against an uninspired Seahawks effort. Rivers is 10 of 16 for 81 yards and a touchdown thus far, helping Indianapolis outgain Seattle 152-80 after two quarters.

The Seahawks have already given up 73 yards on the ground to Jonathan Taylor and Ameer Abdullah, and the defense can't touch Rivers in the pocket with the Colts' game plan centered around getting the ball out quickly.

On the other end, Seattle's offensive line has been Swiss cheese — allowing just one sack of Sam Darnold but giving up pressure rapidly. The Seahawks' passing game hasn't gotten off the ground.

Right now, the Colts are looking inspired and reinvigorated, playing on the back of Rivers. The Seahawks look like they left their desire to earn the NFC's No. 1 seed in Atlanta after their Week 14 thumping of the Falcons.

If anything, it proves that the Seahawks aren't invincible. And that most future Hall of Fame quarterbacks from the early 2000s era can probably still play in the NFL today.

Seattle rebounded from their slow start against the Falcons. They'll need to do it again to avoid a massive upset.

