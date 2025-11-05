Early returns on Seahawks rookie Nick Emmanwori are 'promising'
There have been a lot of storylines created this NFL season for the Seattle Seahawks. One recurring storyline for the Seahawks is that the front office, led by general manager John Schneider, continues to be one of the best in the league in drafting young, impactful stars.
That argument could’ve been discussed almost immediately after the 2025 NFL Draft with the great talent they pulled in. Eight games into the season, the statement has even more evidence with players like defensive back Nick Emmanwori playing like a star on an elite Seahawks’ defense.
Emmanwori is labeled as a runner-up nickel defensive back for the midseason All-Rookie team, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. He has been impressed by Emmanwori's capability to play in head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense and playing with aggression, like in the Week 9 road win over the Washington Commanders. Brugler has him behind Tampa Bay’s Jacob Parrish for the top spot, but he said while Emmanwori hasn't been perfect, he has been ‘promising.’
Emmanwori battled through some early injuries this season to be one of the most versatile and toughest defenders. He started the season playing at safety, which was his most placed position at the collegiate level. As Emmanwori returned from injuries, star nickelback Devon Witherspoon suffered his knee injury.
The Seahawks jumbled Emmanwori and cornerback Derion Kendrick for the main nickel position. While Kendrick has great moments, the rookie has been a shining star for the Seahawks’ defense. Emmanwori has been so efficient at nickel that he played a majority of snaps at nickel even with Witherspoon returning.
Emmanwori accounted for six total tackles, five solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in the Seahawks’ win over the Commanders. This was the game where the defensive coaches had the most faith to put as the full-time starter nickel with Witherspoon back. Emmanwori had several big moments, but one of his biggest moments was when he made the tackle for loss on Commanders’ dynamic star wide receiver Deebo Samuel while still on a block.
Through five games played this season, Emmanwori has accumulated 23 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, and two pass breakups. Pro Football Focus has Emmanwori accounting for eight pressures and only allowing an average of 7.2 yards per reception.
Emmanwori fell to the second round (pick #35 overall); mostly, teams didn’t know where to place the former dynamic defender for the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Seahawks picked him and didn’t hesitate to utilize his versatility, athletic ability, speed, coverage skills, and strength. Seattle could place him at nickel one play and then safety in another package. Anytime he steps on the field for the Seahawks, he should have a promising impact.
